Kingdom Come: Deliverance Free PC Game Download Full Version









Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a first-person action role-playing game for PC, set in the historical realities of medieval central Europe. The Czech independent studio Warhorse is responsible for the creation of the game, which included authors from the popular mob, original war strategy, or the UFO trilogy published in 2003-2007. While working on their debut title, the developers were inspired by a number of iconic positions in their genre, as a result of which, in terms of mechanics and world openness, their production resembles titles such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. or the Mount & Blade series. The Dark Souls series has become a model for a difficult and extremely demanding combat system, and the very way of conducting the story can evoke associations with The Witcher.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Plot

The plot of the game was set in Central Europe in the early 15th century. Proper action begins in 1403, that is, several years before the bloody Hussite Wars, which shook not only the Czechs but also the German or Polish Kingdom, ruled at the time by Władysław Jagiełło.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance, we play the role of a blacksmith’s son, a young man named Henry. One day, when his village is razed by the enemy’s armies, the protagonist swears to fulfill the last will of his father and take revenge on the perpetrators of the assault. Driven by the desire to retaliate, Henryk quickly finds himself embroiled in grand politics and a web of intrigue, thereby giving him a much more difficult task of saving the rightful ruler of his country and restoring order in the world. condition. The implementation of this goal will take our hero a few years, during which he will visit various regions of Central Europe and participate in a whole series of historical events and authentic battles.

Kingdom Come: Mechanical Deliverance

The gameplay in Kingdom Come: Deliverance for PC takes place in the vast open world of medieval central Europe. The mechanics of the game itself does not differ much from most modern action RPGs, so during the game, seen from the first-person perspective, we have to fight, talk to independent characters, develop skills, participate in crafts and caring for our equipment, and We also perform various main and secondary tasks, which are characterized by considerable freedom of implementation and therefore non-linear development of the plot. In the course of the game, our hero also joins various companions, for a time supporting him with his abilities in battle and performing tasks.

Unlike most games of this genre, mainly in fantasy conventions, Kingdom Come: Deliverance takes place in historical realities. During the game, we do not find monsters or magic items, and a faithful representation of the time stands out, which is also reflected, among others. in the hero development system. The game lacks a typical class system, and our protagonist, described by four basic factors (strength, dexterity, vitality, rhetoric), can develop in different directions, using, for example, the skills of a warrior, a bard, or a thief. Henry improves his skills by doing related activities, and he can also speed up this process by reading relevant books or paying teachers for lessons.

Game modes

The production of the Warhorse studio is completely focused on the story in the single-player mode, so in the game, we will not find any form of fun in the multiplayer variant.

Shenmue III Technical Details

Released on the PC platform Kingdom Come: Deliverance, it uses the advanced CryEngine 3 graphics engine, known primarily through the Crysis series. Despite the relatively low budget, the Czech developers managed to create a high-quality link that looks just as good in “can” as it does on eighth-generation consoles. The world of medieval Europe created for the game is extremely lively and authentic. The individual locations are characterized by a different architectural style, which is the result of the clash of influences from different cultures, while the independent characters that inhabit them are endowed with advanced artificial intelligence algorithms that determine their daily lifestyle, for example, through work or favorite ways to spend free time.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Download for PC

Download Now

Title: Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Kingdom Come: Deliverance minimum requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz CPU, AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 660, AMD GPU Radeon HD 7870

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Others: Sound card

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1)

Processor : Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz, AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 1060, AMD GPU Radeon RX 580

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: Creative SOUND BLASTER Zx

How to download Kingdom Come: Deliverance:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







