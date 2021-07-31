Kingdom Under Fire II Free PC Game Download Full Version









Like Under The Series, Kingdom Under Fire II is a hybrid of real-time strategy and RPG. This time he focused on the massive network mode, allowing joint clashes with thousands of players from around the world. Therefore, we are dealing with an MMORTS (Massively Multiplayer Online Action Real-time Strategy) game, which in terms of gameplay and story resembles Kingdom Under Fire: The Crusaders. Korean Phantagram and Blueside studios are responsible for creating this production. Kingdom Under Fire II download for PC.

Kingdom Under Fire II Plot

The site of Kingdom Under Fire II is again the fantastic world of Bersa, which resembles Europe from the Middle Ages. The story presented in the game takes place 150 years after the events of the previous part (Circle of Doom) and revolves around a new faction, which comes from another dimension of Encabloss. They are devastating creatures, monsters, and mutants, joining the endless war between the Human Alliance (elves and humans) and the Dark Legion (orcs and ogres).

Kingdom Under Fire II Mechanics

In the mechanics of the Kingdom Under Fire II game, we will find characteristic elements of the RPG and RTS genres that intertwine without problems. The controls were also made sure to be intuitive. The main objective of the game is to take control of the continent: by commanding one of the factions, we try to destroy or subjugate the others.

The player has the ability to control his hero directly, then the game resembles a classic action RPG, in which the game is observed from a third-person perspective (TPP). After choosing one of several heroes, we explore the world, perform tasks, and acquire and create items. We are also gradually developing our character.

The other half of the game is overseeing large-scale war operations. During the game, we have access to a large number of specialized units (cavalry, infantry, monsters), and the battles take place in various conditions and situations. For example, there are many sieges during which we use powerful machines and try to break through walls or gates to bring our troops to the fortress.

Kingdom Under Fire II Technical Details

Kingdom Under Fire II has a three-dimensional graphic design, which features a fairly high standard. Both the game world and the models of characters, monsters, and objects have been designed with great attention to detail. The art style also makes a good impression (the classic style was used for the production of fantasy conventions) and the lighting effects that accompany various attacks or animations. It is also worth noting that on the screen we often see a large number of units.

Kingdom Under Fire II Download for PC

Download Now

Title: Kingdom Under Fire II

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Kingdom Under Fire II minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

Processor : Intel Core i3-2120 @ 3300 MHz

RAM: 4 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti 2 GB

Storage: 25 GB

Kingdom Under Fire II Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-4690K @ 3500 MHz

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB

Storage: 25 GB

How to download Kingdom Under Fire II:

Press the download button Go through the download setup process Complete a task to get the password Download, install the game, and play!







