Lady Gaga, unrecognizable Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Salma Hayek in the first trailer of the movie “House of Gucci”

Lady Gaga

The first trailer and posters of one of the most anticipated films of this year – Ridley Scott’s biopic “Gucci House” starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, have appeared on the network.

Recall that the film tells the story of the Gucci family business, full of intrigues, one of which ends tragically – the head of the fashion house and the grandson of the brand founder, Maurizio Gucci, was killed by a hitman hired by his ex-wife Patricia Reggiani.

Even at the time of filming, the film aroused increased public interest, and also received the first criticism from the real heroes of the biopic. So, Patricia Reggiani expressed her dissatisfaction with the upcoming film adaptation.

Lady Gaga

It annoys me very much that Lady Gaga plays me in Ridley Scott’s new film, without even showing the proper tact to come and meet me. I am not saying this for financial reasons – I will not get a cent for the film – but for reasons of common sense and respect,

– Then the widow Gucci told reporters.

Salma Hayek Adam Driver

But not all attention is focused only on Lady Gaga, because the film has a very powerful cast. So, the audience is eager to see Jared Leto, who plays the role of Paolo Gucci and appears on the screen in a completely unusual way for himself. Instead of the familiar fit Jared, we will see an overweight balding man – the network is already joking about the fact that at last 49-year-old Leto looks at his age.









Jared Leto Jeremy Irons Al Pacino

But Jared has already proven his impeccable mastery of transformation on the screen more than once – for sure he will not disappoint us this time either. Also in the film we will see Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons.

The premiere of the film is scheduled for November 25.

The first news was shared by blogger Kaisa.