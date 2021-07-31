Life is Strange 2 Free PC Game Download Full Version









Life is Strange 2 is a continuation of the warm adventure game from 2015, developed by the authors of the original studio, namely Dontnod Entertainment studio. I’m talking about the creators of games like Remember Me and Vampyr. The premiere of this title was preceded by a free production called The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, which introduced players to the world created for their needs. Life is Strange 2 download full.

Life is Strange 2 Plot

The main characters in Life are Strange 2 are 16-year-old Sean Diaz and his nine-year-old brother Daniel. A series of accidental events led to a tragic accident, in which the father of the protagonists and an intervening police officer were killed. Fleeing justice, our charges are forced to leave their hometown of Seattle and travel to Puerto Lobos, Mexico. The matter is further complicated by the fact that, in the meantime, they must conceal a mysterious, supernatural and dangerous power.

Life is Strange 2 Mechanics

As in the first part of the series, in Life is Strange 2 we observe the action from a third-person perspective (TPP). The game is about following the plot and making decisions that affect its course. Other elements of the game were subordinate to this, including exploration, interaction with the environment, and conversations with neutral characters. Interestingly, the production allows you to import the aforementioned state of the game from The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit so that the choices made there are reflected in the events featured here.

Technical details

Despite the fact that Life is Strange 2 works with a new graphics engine, the visual sphere of this production has remained in the well-known style, among others, since the first installment of the cycle, which makes it similar to a drawing made with pastel. Like its predecessor, the title is distributed in the form of regularly published episodes.

Title: Life is Strange 2

Genre: Adventure

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Life is Strange 2 minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1GHz) or AMD Phenom X4 945 (3.0GHz)

Memory : 4GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 2GB

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 14 GB available space

Life is Strange 2 Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor : Intel Core i5 3470, (3.20 GHz) or AMD FX-8350, (4.00 GHz)

Memory : 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 280X 3GB

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 14 GB available space

