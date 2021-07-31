Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher talked about why they do not bathe children and do not use soap

Mila admitted that when she was growing up in Ukraine, there was no hot water at home, and she rarely took a shower as a child.

Hollywood actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in the podcast Armchair Expert, led by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, said that they bathe their son’s daughter only when they see dirt on them, and try not to use soap.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

Ashton, 43, and Mila, 37, are raising six-year-old daughter Wyatt and son Dmitry. Famous parents are very democratic in matters of hygiene of children and send them to the bathroom only in extreme cases.

The couple also said that the family does not like to use soap, because they do not want to dry their skin.

In an interview, Mila told the presenters that as a child, she almost never took a shower, because they did not have hot water at home.

“But when I had children, I didn’t wash them every day either. I was never the mother who bathed her babies.” added actress who was born and lived up to 7 years in Ukraine.

“Here’s the thing: if you see dirt on them, wash them. Otherwise, it makes no sense,” said Ashton.

He added that both himself and his wife are sure to wash when they are hot, or when they sweat in the gym.

“I have a tendency to spray water on my face after training to remove all the salts,” he noted, and Kunis added that she washed her face “twice a day.”









On the question of how often to bathe and wash children, the Mayo Clinic agrees with the actors, which does not recommend washing a newborn baby every day.

“Three times a week may be enough until your child becomes more active. Bathing too often can dry out his or her skin,” the establishment said.

The American Academy of Dermatological Association recommends that children ages 6-11 should bathe at least once or twice a week. They advise washing your baby when he “gets dirty”, “after swimming in the pool”, or when the child “sweats” or “smells”.

Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi and moved to the United States with her family when she was 7 years old. They flew to Los Angeles with only $ 250.

At the age of 9, she began taking acting lessons in Beverly Hills, where she met an agent, Susan Curtis. She was only 14 years old when she was included in the show “Show of the 70s”, which became for her the start to world fame.

Kutcher and Kunis first met while working together on The ’70s Show in 1998, but they did not romance until many years after Kutcher’s divorce from Demi Moore in 2013.

Recently the couple showed the house that they had been renovating for 5 years… Made in a rustic style, it turned out to be cozy and very eco-friendly.