Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne PC Game Download Full Version









Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne is a powerful addition to the RPG Monster Hunter: World, released in early 2018. The extension introduces a new frozen land, filled with different locations and monsters that have never been seen before. The extension also introduces several changes to the combat system. The author of the basic version, that is, the Japanese company Capcom is responsible for creating and publishing this production. Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne download for PC.

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Plot

The add-on offers a completely new story that takes place after the events of the basic Monster Hunter: World. The ice dragon Velkhan plays an important role in the story.

Monster Hunter: World – Clockwork Iceborne

The basic principles of the game in Iceborne are the same as in the booth. So we have a vast open-world to explore, and our goal is mainly to search for all kinds of monsters. We reached the snowy land of Hoarfrost Reach, where we encountered a number of previously unknown monsters and a quest for Master’s rank.

Among the new opponents is the mighty ice dragon Velkhan, who can control the ambient temperature. The beast’s icy breath freezes everything, making it an incredibly dangerous adversary. We will also face Banbaro (a cross between a mighty snow buffalo and ram), Beotodus (wyvern, who “floats” in the snow, using the unusual shape of the head to cut ice), and Nargacugami (flying wyvern characterized by a large skill).

A new tool helps us in the hunt: The Clutch Claw. It is a hook mounted on a rope, thanks to which we can climb to the crest of the creature we are fighting. Then we have access to new actions, allowing, among others to control the movements of the beast (for example, accelerate and hit the wall or catch the animal). We can also use this position to shoot directly at a sensitive point. In addition, we have access to several new maneuvers, for example, we can shoot with a sling or use other objects with the weapon drawn. Many weapons received new moves and combos.

Adverse weather also requires a proper approach – we often have to hike through tall snow, and low temperatures can be a threat in and of themselves. To deal with them, we can, for example, collect the right plants from which we will prepare a heating mixture.

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Technical Details

The Monster Hunter: World: Iceborne extension does not change the technical layer of the game, but the new location has a different climate and uses several new effects, such as realistic snow that forms around the character’s shoes. Everything looks very reliably.

Title: Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne

Genre: Role

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne minimum requirements:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit

Processor : Intel® Core ™ i5-4460, 3.20GHz or AMD FX ™ -630

Memory : 8GB RA

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon ™ R7 260x (2GB VRAM

DirectX : Version 1

Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Sound card: DirectSound ( DirectX ® 9.0c

Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Recommended Requirements:

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (requires 64-bit

Processor : minimum Intel® Core ™ i7 3770 3.4GHz or Intel® Core ™ i3 8350 4GHz or AMD Ryzen ™ 5 1500X

Memory : 8GB RA

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon ™ RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

DirectX : Version 1

Network: Broadband connection to the Internet

Sound card: DirectSound ( DirectX® 9.0c or higher

Additional Notes: 1080p / 30 fps with “High” Graphics Settings

