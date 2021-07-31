Natalie Portman rewrote children’s fairy tales :: Repost :: RBC Style

Among the stories that Portman rewrote are The Turtle and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs, and The Country Mouse and the City Mouse, informs The Independent. For example, according to the 39-year-old actress, the persistent and confident turtle, who is ahead of the hare, is a female.









“Children’s books have a special place in our lives because we reread them over and over again. They teach children and parents about real values. When I re-read classic fairy tales, I was amazed that all the stories were dominated by male characters. I wondered what I was reading to my children – son and daughter – what destinies it is important for them to tell, whom should they then take care of? “

By rewriting fairy tales, Portman retained the moral, but updated the stories to reflect the realities of modernity, “which include many genders, rather than focusing on the male world.” According to the actress, focusing on such values ​​as compassion, caring for the planet, kindness, the book becomes a “love message” for her children, instructing, helping to understand how to behave in the world.

Natalie Portman made her big screen debut in Luc Besson’s Leon in 1994 at the age of 13. During her career, she collaborated with Darren Aronofsky, George Lucas, Wes Anderson, Taikoy Waititi, Alex Garland and other directors, acting in both auteur and festival films, and in blockbusters (Star Wars, Thor).