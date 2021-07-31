Natalie Portman took a walk during the lockdown and attracted the attention of the police

Movie stars Natalie Portman and Sacha Baron Cohen and their families took a boat trip around Sydney and soon attracted the attention of a disaffected public and even police. This is because the rule “Stay at home” in connection with the coronavirus is for everyone and knows no exceptions.

And in the leisure of celebrities there would be nothing remarkable if it were not for the epidemiological situation due to coronavirus infection. In Australia, particularly in and around Sydney, there are rules according to which residents are not allowed leave the house for no good reason.

It is not surprising that social media users who saw the pictures wondered how the boat trip of Natalie Portman and Sasha Baron Cohen can be considered a sufficient reason to violate the general rules for all. The correspondent of the Australian branch of the BBC, Francis Mao, quite ironically wrote about this on her official Twitter account.







It’s so sweet that Hollywood stars are enjoying a vacation on the Sydney shore during their isolation. I had no idea that Natalie Portman and Sasha Baron Cohen were from the same family …

Meanwhile, police are dispatching 100 more officers to southwest Sydney to enforce regulations.

Twitter users supported the correspondent and shared their dissatisfied comments on this matter.

So why are Natalie Portman and Sasha Baron Cohen allowed to enjoy the boat ride while in isolation? Celebrities, rich, elite – the exception to the rule?

Yes, no one is shocked, but that does not mean that we cannot be angry.

Days after posting the photo article and all the angry tweets, July 9th, the Daily Mail reportedthat the police are undertaking to verify the legitimacy of such a holiday. The journalists referred to the words of a spokeswoman for the New South Wales police, who said that law enforcement officers would not turn a blind eye to such violations:

The New South Wales police were aware of public concerns about the boat trip and are now investigating this matter, – said the interlocutor of reporters.

The police did not have to wait long for the decision, already in the afternoon of July 9 it became known that the actors still did not violate the rules introduced during the period of exacerbation of COVID-19. The British edition of the BBC reported that the New South Wales police conducted an investigation and considered that all requirements were met by the actors and their families.

The police checked the information and confirmed that all members of the group [семей Портман и Коэна] fulfilled the requirements in force at the time [5 июля]… No further action will be taken.

However, some netizens do not particularly trust the words of representatives of the law and believe that celebrities could still be given a favor.

Of course they are exempt … Famous people and politicians are exempt from all prescriptions. They love this class isolation, which provides complete freedom and minimal interaction with the lower members of society.

