Saturday, July 31, 2021
    Paris haute couture week: Jennifer Lawrence, Monica Bellucci, Cara Delevingne at the Dior show




    Cara Delevingne

    Haute Couture Week kicked off in Paris, and on its first day a Dior show took place at the Musée Rodin. The guests of the event were Jennifer Lawrence, Monica Bellucci, Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne and others.

    Maria Grazia Chiuri recently gathered celebrity friends of the brand for a grand show at the stadium in Athens, and this time the first row of the show was not empty. Monica Bellucci, who recently had a vacation with her daughters in Portofino, flew to Paris the day before and had already attended another landmark fashion show – the presentation of the debut collection for the Maison Alaïa revived by Peter Mulier.

    Maria Grazia Chiuri, who experimented a lot with denim and sporty style, this time, it seems, decided to be closer to the archives of the brand. Her signature chiffon dresses and skirts with bright prints and embroidery were not without, but there were also many fitted jackets and strict coats on the catwalk.

    As the presenters in the palette, Curie chose muted shades of gray and beige, diluting them with a check and a colorful pattern with a floral motif on a black background. Among the accessories, attention should be paid to the caps inspired by the jockey style.

    Show guests

