Saturday, July 31, 2021
    Released the trailer for the action movie with Alexandra Daddario “Passion, Love and Guns”




    Liongate has unveiled a trailer for the romantic comedy action movie Die in a Gunfight. The video (18+) is posted on YouTube.

    The work is another variation on the themes of Romeo and Juliet, and it contains almost everything that the public can literally like: Alexandra Daddario, Travis Fimmel (“Warcraft”, “Vikings”, “Raised by Wolves”), scuffle, animation cuts, tough guys with guns, unpretentious humor.

    Director – Colleen Shiffley (“All Earthly Creations”, “Animals”). Screenplay – by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari (Ant-Man and the Wasp). Producers include Allison Seeger (“Quiet Place” franchise).




    Daddario plays Mary, Diego Boneta (Terminator: Dark Fate, “Monster Hunter”) – Ben, the offspring of warring crime families for centuries. The young were unlucky enough to fall in love with each other, which leads to a new wave of violence in the mafia world. With the involvement of a mass of textured persons.

    Plus on board Justin Chatwin (“Shameless”, “Doctor Who”), Wade Allen-Marcus (Castle, Black Mark), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Handsome, The Mentalist), Michelle Nolden (RED), Stuart Hughes (“It”).

    Russian premiere – July 1.




