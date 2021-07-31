Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Amina Muaddi’s favorite jeans this summer

The creators of the Italian brand The Attico, Gilda Ambrosio and Georgia Tordini, continue to produce commercial hits, and not limited to one category (as is often the case with accessories) and beyond their usual aesthetics. Until recently, Instagram was full of bright boats with ties, neon green jackets, short shirt dresses and countless sequins of The Attico, and now to the fore (along with zebra print bikini) came out baggy cargo jeans.

And although they are from autumn collection, they are actively worn now, including Rihanna, Amina Muaddi and Kylie Jenner, which means that the trend for cargo will not be long in coming. By the way, we saw these Fern jeans in street style Haute Couture weeks in Paris – posed in them before the Chanel show Pernil Teisbeck… What to wear with cargo? Following the example of the stars, combine them with crop tops, pointed pumps or sandals and a laconic bag, and on top you can throw a half-open cropped jacket.

Collection autumn-winter 2021 The Attico comes in two parts. The first drop, which is positioned as pre-fall, was released back in June, and the same pair in camouflage and classic colors has already been sold out on the brand’s website. In anticipation of the second drop later this summer, we suggest paying attention to several alternatives that may come in handy right now.







