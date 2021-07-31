Smoothie Cindy Crawford, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively, Jennifer Aniston

Famous models, actresses and singers always try to keep themselves in great shape, because this is one of the keys to success and a brilliant career. In order to closely monitor their diet and not gain extra pounds, celebrities choose only healthy food.

However, not all stars have time to prepare food, so they are looking for tasty, healthy, and most importantly quick dishes that are prepared in 5 minutes. We have prepared for you a selection of delicious smoothies that are prepared for yourself Jennifer Aniston, Cindy Crawford, Blake Lively, Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow…

You only need to copy the recipe and cook it at home with your own hands. Be healthy and eat right!

Perfect Smoothie by Cindy Crawford

Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: one



Cindy Crawford / Photo from social networks of the star

Ingredients:

– 1 glass of almond milk;

– half a frozen banana;

– spinach leaves;

– mint;

– cocoa beans of your choice.

Combine all ingredients in a blender bowl. Grind them into a homogeneous mass. Garnish with blueberries if desired. Bon Appetit!

Apple Smoothie by Blake Lively

Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: one



Blake Lively / Photo home sand gardens

Ingredients:

– 2 green apples;

– 1 glass of coconut water;

– 1 kiwi;

– 1 stalk of celery;

– 1 avocado;

– a little cilantro;

– 3 ice cubes.

Combine all ingredients in a blender bowl.

Blake Lively / Photo daily mail





Grind them into a homogeneous mass and serve.

Reese Witherspoon’s Green Smoothie Replacing Her Breakfast For 10 Years

Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: one



Reese Witherspoon / Photo la.racked

Ingredients:

– 120 g spinach;

– 2 heads of lettuce;

– 1 pear;

– 1 apple;

– juice of one lemon;

– 1 banana;

– half a glass of coconut water.

Combine all ingredients in a blender bowl. Grind them into a homogeneous mass and serve. Bon Appetit!

Protein Smoothie by Jennifer Aniston

Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: one



Jennifer Aniston / Photo pronutri fit

Ingredients:

– crushed ice;

– 1 glass of almond milk;

– 1 cup pitted cherries;

– 1 tbsp. l. vegan protein;

– ½ tbsp. l. poppy;

– half a frozen banana;

– blueberry;

– 5 pieces. almonds;

– 2 – 3 drops of liquid stevia.

Combine all ingredients in a blender bowl. Grind them into a homogeneous mass. Garnish with blueberries if desired. Bon Appetit!

Gwyneth Paltrow Rejuvenating Smoothie

Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Servings: one



Gwyneth Paltrow / Photo shes in the glow

Ingredients:

– 1 tbsp. l. hemp seeds;

– 1 tbsp. l. coconut pulp;

– 1 tbsp. l. coconut oil;

– 1 tbsp. l. flax seeds;

– ¼ avocado;

– 1 glass of pineapple slices;

– 150 ml of almond milk;

– ice to your taste;

– 120 ml of water.