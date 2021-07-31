The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Free PC Game Download Full Version









The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is another part of the cRPG series from the Bethesda Softworks team. Again we visit the continent of Tamriel in it, and this time the story revolves around a return to this land of the ancient race of dragons.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Plot

The action takes place 200 years after the events recounted in the Oblivion game. Players take on the role of one of the last heroes dedicated to the profession of dovahkiin, that is, dragon hunter. Until recently, powerful monsters seemed to be just a memory, but one day the scaled beasts begin to appear again in the sky, and the prophecy announces the arrival of Alduin, the god of destruction, who takes the form of a dragon. By fighting these dangerous monsters, we take over their souls and abilities, that is, the so-called Screams. With the help of it, we can slow down time, push opponents back with invisible energy, and even call on an allied dragon for help. We receive many such abilities after finding ancient words hidden in the Nordic subsoil.

The Elder Scrolls V: Clockwork Skyrim

We start the fun by creating our virtual alter ego. There are ten different races to choose from, but there is no division into classes. As the game progresses, our character becomes more and more powerful. After moving to the next level, you can independently increase one of the three basic characteristics: magic, stamina, and health. The authors of the game completely rebuilt the skill system: they were divided into readable groups, for example, weapons with one or two hands. Each of these categories contains specific abilities and attacks. Changes also occurred in the magical system: the spells of the school of mysticism were transferred to other groups.

A new combat system appears in Skyrim, which is more dynamic and at the same time requires tactical thinking. You can now assign a weapon, shield, or spell to each of your hero’s hands. In this way, we create many combinations, combining, for example, an offensive spell in one hand with a sword in the other. Head-to-head confrontations now consist not only of meaningless keypresses, but of properly maneuvering the hero, avoiding or parrying blows, and knocking down opponents. Heroes can easily lose their balance and be exposed to dangerous blows from enemies that are now much more vital and dangerous. The player character can also land effective finishing blows.

Game World

The next installment of The Elder Scrolls tries once again to create the impression that we are traveling through a real-world, populated by living inhabitants. Player decisions now have more serious consequences related to the more interesting behavior of other characters. For example, when we throw a dagger in the city center, maybe someone will take it to us or, conversely, steal it. The dialogues have also changed, which have become much more natural. When we get tired of saving the world, we can rest in more mundane activities. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim allows you to harvest crops from the ground, forge weapons in the forge, cook, extract resources in mines, and even produce armor.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim offers the opportunity to explore a huge virtual world, which includes five major cities and hundreds of subways. In order to make it easier to move around such a large area, the authors introduced the option of fast travel between locations. The automatic system of adjusting the strength of the opponents to our Daredevil’s ability was reused, while at the same time ensuring that it would not be as invasive as in Oblivion. The improved game engine selects tasks in terms of our previous achievements and character strength. For example, when a woman asks us to find a kidnapped daughter, the system checks which dungeons we have already visited, and then place the girl where we have not yet reached while adding opponents to challenge our hero.

Technical details

The game uses the improved graphics engine known from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. The appearance of the characters, their facial expressions, and gestures have been significantly improved, dynamic weather effects (including snow) and wind simulation have been added, which now realistically moves tree branches. The game offers the option to disable all elements of the screen interface, allowing a deeper immersion in the virtual world.

Title: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Genre: RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / Vista / XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Processor : Dual Core 2.0GHz or equivalent

Memory : 2GB of RAM Hard disk: 6GB of free disk space

Graphics card: With DirectX 9 and with 512MB of RAM memory

Sound card: DirectX compatible

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 / Vista / XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Processor : Quad-core Intel or AMD

Memory : 4GB of RAM

Hard disk: 6GB of free disk space

Graphics card: With DirectX 9 and with 1GB of RAM memory

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

