the program of the 2021 Venice Film Festival became known

The Cannes Film Festival thundered just a week ago, and the organizers of the Venice Film Festival have already shared their program. It included two Russian films at once: “Captain Volkonogov escaped” by Alexei Chupov and Natalia Merkulova (main program) and “Mom, I’m at home” by Vladimir Bitokov (new Horizons Extra program) with Ksenia Rappoport and Yuri Borisov in the lead roles.

The festival will open on September 1. A new film by Pedro Almodovar, Parallel Mothers, will be screened at the opening ceremony. Other high-profile premieres include Pablo Larrain’s Spencer with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, Dune by Denis Villeneuve with Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya, and the novelty by Paolo Sorrentino, The Hand of God. You can get acquainted with the full list of the declared paintings here… The jury at the 78th Film Festival will be chaired by South Korean director Bong Chung Ho, the author of the Oscar-winning “Parasites”. The program of the Venice Film Festival is watched especially closely by the film industry: very often its laureates later become box-office hits and winners of the most prestigious awards in the field of cinema, including the Golden Globe and Oscars. So, last year the “Golden Lion” was awarded to the “Land of the Nomads” by Chloe Zhao, who later became the main triumphant of the “Oscar-2021”.