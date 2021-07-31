To the restaurant on the boat: Angelina Jolie is resting in Venice

Angelina Jolie

Italy this summer is the favorite holiday destination for many world stars. Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck basking on a yacht in Amalfi, next to them the boat of the Beckham family sways on the waves, newlyweds Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis are sunbathing on the shore, just recently returned from a mountain hike Natalya Vodyanova with a family.

Here comes the 46-year-old Angelina Jolie decided to leave the hot fields of Provence, where she opened a school of beekeepers, and bustling Paris with its excursions and shopping, and moved to Italy. True, the actress headed not for the Mediterranean, but for Venice.

For a couple of days, Jolie has been spotted in the city on the water, accompanied by a stranger in a hat, who bears little resemblance to her bodyguard. Angelina is also accompanied on the trip by her daughter, 15-year-old Shiloh.

Jolie looked particularly elegant as she took the boat taxi to the restaurant last night. A long dress of an unusual style with a metallic sheen looked spectacular against the background of the gray canals of Venice. The actress tucked her hair into a classic hairstyle and chose a black suede Yves Saint Laurent bag as an accessory.

Angelina Jolie looked calm and peaceful, it is difficult to imagine that the actress is now going through a fight in the courts for sole custody of her six children and the division of property with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, with whom they were together for 12 years.











Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie with children: Knox, Zakhara, Pax, Vivienne and Shiloh