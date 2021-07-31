Will the cult comedy have a sequel?

In 2010, the American youth comedy “Excellent student of easy virtue” was released, which made a great contribution to the popularity of actress Emma Stone. This is a story about a high school student who suddenly begins to be considered the most slutty girl in school. Realizing that she has turned from a “gray mouse” into a local star, the main character uses her “depraved” image and then reaps the benefits of this “black PR”.

The film was warmly received by critics and paid off at the box office almost tenfold. It was rumored that he would definitely have a sequel. But more than ten years have passed, and there is still no sequel.









Nevertheless, the other day, one of the actresses of that picture, Eli Mishalka, told reporters that the second film is still in development. True, this will not be quite a sequel, and perhaps even without Emma Stone.

“This is more like a new retelling, but you will see how some of the characters from the original will return to history,” the artist quotes the publication E! News…

By the way, back in 2019, it was reported that the Otlichnitsa would have a spin-off. As the publication reported Variety, the studio commissioned the screenwriter of the first film, Bert Royal, to come up with a new plot, as well as take on the directing. Probably due to the pandemic, the filming of the sequel did not start, but we will soon hear about them.

Recall that in the original comedy, in addition to Emma Stone, Stanley Tucci, Lisa Kudrow and Malcolm McDowell starred.

