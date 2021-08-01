10 surprising facts about the TV series “Gossip Girl”

Shot from the TV series “Gossip Girl”

Hello residents of the capital! Today, June 27, celebrates his birthday the main “bad fight” and handsome “Gossips” Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass. The actor is 34 years old. On this occasion, we collected 10 facts about the series that you probably did not know.

Screen adaptation

Few people know, but in fact “Gossip Girl” is an adaptation of the popular series of novels by the American writer Cecily von Ziegesar. The first book was released in 2002 and the last in 2009.

Lindsay Lohan as Blair

Initially, the creators planned to shoot a film based on a series of novels, in which Lindsay Lohan was supposed to play the main role. She would play Blair. But the project had to be postponed for unknown reasons. As a result, a few years later, Josh Schwartz took on “Gossip Girl”, turned the film into a series, and took on completely different actors.

Jennifer Lawrence as Serena

Yes Yes! Lawrence dreamed of playing Serena and even went to the casting, but in the end, Blake Lively was approved for the role. “Lawrence really really wanted to play Serena and auditioned for the role. Subsequently, we learned that she was very upset that she was not approved, ”said Josh Schwartz in an interview.

Blake was chosen for the role of Serena even before the casting

And all thanks to the fans of the Gossip Girl books! The fact is that when the movie “Mascot Jeans” was released in 2005 (in which Lively played one of the main roles), readers decided that she was perfect for the role of Serena.

Lively wanted to give up the role

Despite the above circumstances and an offer from the creators to appear in the series, Blake wanted to quit her acting career and go to Columbia University. But the producers saw only her in the project, and therefore they agreed to any conditions. They allowed Lively to attend class once a week and promised that it would be over after the first season. But, as you know, in the first season, everything had just begun, so the actress had to quit the university.









Penn Badgley’s Doubts

Lively wasn’t the only one who wanted to give up the role! Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey, replied to the first offer to participate in the series: “Thanks, but no.” In one of the interviews, the star explained his decision with despair and unwillingness to act more. His agent even managed to persuade him to read the script, he liked it, but even then the actor did not see himself in this role. Some time later, when Penn was already ready to go to work as a waiter, the producers made another offer to the actor. This time he agreed.

Leighton Meester dyed her hair during the casting

Leighton’s natural hair color is light brown. But since the two main characters cannot be alike, the producers were looking for a brunette for the role of Blair. Therefore, Mister had to repaint right during the casting. “Leighton was very funny, smart and perfect for the role of Blair, but there was one problem – she was blonde. And Serena and Blair couldn’t have the same color hair. Then Leighton went to the sink and dyed her hair right during the casting! She really wanted this role, “- admitted Josh Schwartz.

Leighton Meester originally wanted the role of Serena

Yes, many claimed the role of Blake Lively, even her sworn friend on the TV series Leighton Meester. They say that initially she wanted to play Serena, but after auditioning she realized that the image of Blair is much closer to her.

Ed Westwick and Chase Crawford were friends before filming.

It turns out that Chuck and Nate were friends not only in the series, but also in life. Even before filming began, they rented an apartment together in Texas.

Ed Westwick wanted to play Nate

How good it didn’t happen! Otherwise, millions of spectators (including us) would have been left without the handsome “bad fight”.