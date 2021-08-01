3 tips from Julia Roberts: wisdom that many women lack

3 tips from Julia Roberts: wisdom I’m missing

Julia Roberts disarms with her radiant smile and sparkle in her eyes. It’s hard to believe, but the actress is already over 50. Once she played beauties in whom it is impossible not to fall in love, and now more and more often she plays the mothers of teenage children who are faced with problems and misunderstandings in society. Plays, as before, efficiently, on the nerve.

How to treat men

“Women are not a rehabilitation center for men. They don’t have to mess with them, nurse them, change them, and look after them. A woman needs a partner, not a project. “

I would paraphrase the last line and add that in our country women, with the help of men, run away from loneliness and perceive them as a lifeline.

Maybe you first need to fill and stuff yourself with something, and not cling to other people’s trousers and sleeves, like a burdock?

Girls, remember, a man doesn’t owe you anything. In the sense of material wealth. He needs something else – joy, happiness, pleasure, inspiration. And if he cannot give you all this, let the person go with God, do not keep the bird in a cage.

About how he relates to his own appearance

“Perfection is a disease of many women. We cover our faces with tons of makeup. We regularly inject ourselves with Botox and starve ourselves for the “perfect size”. We are trying to fix something that absolutely does not need it. And what we have to take care of in the first place, remains without our attention. “









No one can ever meet 100% beauty criteria. Appearance is the last thing to be appreciated in a person. All that matters is the soul. Remember this forever. “

Coco Chanel sarcastically noticed that at 20 a woman looks like nature has tried. And at 40, appearance is entirely the merit of a woman. And that only dull-witted madam do not understand how to become beautiful. Spectacular. Noticeable.

But many women are so fond of tuning, they love to experiment so much, they strive so much to be like someone else that they simply violate the sense of proportion and balance. And disfigure themselves.

They with the same zeal do not undertake to read the classics in order to “pump” their souls, they are not eager to learn in order to reach career heights. It is believed that in the world of men, only those who are handsome win. And men do not see beauty, if there is no lively facial expressions, if the eyes are empty, and the smile is fake.

Roberts rightly notes: “The older a woman gets, the more her inner world is reflected on her face …”

So you don’t need to try to become yourself at 50 … 28-year-old. You can’t fool nature.

How to treat children

“I absolutely do not want to forge little geniuses, or little actors, or small successful businessmen from my children. I want children to burst into the house dirty and smell of sweat, dust and sun. “

