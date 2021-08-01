An affair with Brad Pitt, an Academy Award and a trade in miracles. Telling about Gwyneth Paltrow

She was awarded the most prestigious cinema awards and was accused of quackery. Who is she, the heiress of a famous family from Novogrudok? We reveal the cards in the material of the correspondent of the agency “Minsk-Novosti”.

Secret teaching

Gwyneth’s whole life is a complete hoax on the verge of mischief or veiled mockery of the stupid and wealthy. The penchant for tricks in the spirit of Count Cagliostro, probably, was inherited from her distant ancestor – the mystic rabbi Zvi Hirsch Paltrovich through her father, director Bruce Paltrow. The Paltrovich family is associated with Minsk and Novogrudok. Jewish mysticism is a secret, secret teaching, an esoteric tradition in Judaism, which includes elements of mysticism, theosophy, theurgy and magic. In a few memoirs it is said that Zvi Hirsch could put out a fire with one wave of a handkerchief. One can smile, but one can assume that he was still an alchemist and earlier than others invented powder fire extinguishing with finely crushed mineral salts. They also existed in ancient times. Although this is more like good old Jewish humor, which his contemporaries took seriously. The people were not so enlightened. Surprisingly, in our educated age, Gwyneth repeats the experience of her ancestors. Owns multi-brand Goop, which sells miraculous toilet paper baskets for $ 5,000 apiece and magic jade stones to balance female hormones and enhance female energy. The actress’s sense of humor and the ability to sell an illusion would certainly have been appreciated not only by her distant ancestor, but also by the satirist writer Mikhail Zadornov, who loved to speculate about some of the characteristics of Americans as consumers.

Curiouser and curiouser

The merits of the actress are undeniable. “Oscar” and “Golden Globe” for the role of Viola de Lesseps in the film “Shakespeare in Love” she deservedly received and more than once confirmed her acting status in the films “Proof” (2005), “Another’s Ticket” (2000) and others. But this is not about that. There is a well-known marketing trick: come up with a non-fatal and unprovable ailment, tell the whole world about it, and then offer a pill from it and earn money. It seems that the funny actress does not disdain them. For example, her Goop, which is not only an online store, but also a text paper and electronic edition, calls adrenal fatigue a terrible disease, which is not recognized by the medical community. Then he sounded the alarm that doctors all over the world ignore such a diagnosis. Goop then sells crystals that can be used to get rid of the disease. The site also helps fight parasites, the presence of which in the body is unprovable, earns millions on non-existent ailments. Suggests balancing bacteria (no one disputes what they are in the body). Goop employs a whole army of homeopaths who, after walking along the razor’s edge, will justify the proposed treatment, so much so that the facts cannot be refuted. Dexterity with the wording – and no quackery.

Sense of humor cannot be taken away from the actress. Under her brand, they began selling candles and incense sticks under the name Smells Like My Vagina. By igniting the $ 75 miracle thing, the buyer should feel the intimate smells of Gwyneth. True, the filler does not indicate any substances of biological origin, only geranium, bergamot, damask rose and cedar. The product is sold out with a bang. There are doubts that residents of Novogrudok or Minsk were noticed among the buyers! Gwyneth Paltrovich knows that in her historical homeland, such a proposal would have been reacted with Homeric laughter. However, there are plenty of fetishists everywhere.

In one product, you can find out an offer from a girl with Belarusian roots. This is bee venom and everything related to the use of bee products. The area is called apitherapy. And we are aware that Belarusian peasants with rheumatism forced bees to sting the lower back. Gwyneth does not forget the traditions of the homeland of her ancestors!

The actress recommends treating psychological problems and depression with a radical coffee enema. If scientifically – colon hydrotherapy. All gadgets are sold on the Goop website. The more absurd the offer, the more regular customers with income above average believe in it. After COVID-19, the star advises taking selenium, zinc, fish oil, and also herbal cocktails of her brand. The UK National Health Service has spoken negatively about these recommendations.









iron Man

Since the actress started acting in Marvel, she seems to be unable to get out of the superhero image in everyday life. She had a serious fight on the set with Scarlett Johansson, who, by the way, also has Belarusian roots through her mother. Her ancestors are from Nesvizh. So old friends fell out.

In 2016, the star skied at Park City, Utah. On the track, she did not give way and, not wanting to change the trajectory, hit 72-year-old ophthalmologist Terry Sanders. Grandfather was driving in a rut like an old man, but after falling he lost his denture, glasses, broke four ribs and received a head injury. Gwyneth did not react, did not help the victim, but simply drove on. The real Pepper Potts from Iron Man! The victim filed a lawsuit for $ 3.1 million.

And the actress does not stop trolling her fans, mostly glamorous, with books about nutrition, published under her name. For example, she recommends an omelet for breakfast. Nothing fancy, our food. But if you read the composition, you realize that the price of an omelette waving on a plate is about $ 400: goose eggs, coconut milk, almond flour, pink Himalayan sea salt!

I could have kept silent

The hype lover was not always picky about relationships with men. Perhaps this is the only thing that Zvi Hirsch Paltrovich would not approve of. Even during the filming of the movie “Seven” she charmed the idol of millions of women, Brad Pitt. Macho asked for the hand and heart of Gwyneth, but she was not ready for marriage. The couple was in a relationship for three years. At that time, in 1996, the actress starred in the film “Emma” produced by Harvey Weinstein. Lovelace invited her to his room. During the conversation, he called the young talent into the bedroom to continue the conversation, combining it with a massage session. According to Paltrow, upon hearing the offer, she ran out of the room. Complained about harassment to Brad. Harvey in those years was a more authoritative figure in the cinema, he could consign anyone to oblivion. Pitt went to him, but the old fox with a blue eye admitted that he did not know about their romance. And if he knew, he would not even look in her direction. By the way, after that he invited her for a role in the film “Shakespeare in Love”, which brought her an Oscar, and did not want anything in return. In 2017, when a campaign was launched in connection with Weinstein’s harassment of actresses, Paltrow, along with others, openly opposed the benefactor, recalling the incident that happened to her.

Gwyneth herself was never a saint, she loved to enter someone else’s territory and did not always remain faithful to her chosen ones. She started an affair with the husband of Beyoncé’s girlfriend, rapper Jay-Z. After an affair with Pitt, she conquered Ben Affleck. He was in love with a beautiful blonde, but caught her in bed with actor Joseph Fiennes.

Today Gwyneth is divorced from the father of her two children, musician Chris Martin. Engaged to producer Brad Falchuk. Her main brainchild is the multi-brand Goop platform, where they do not read Shakespeare’s sonnets, but sell, among other things, leather ammunition for BDSM, explaining that they are selling the possibility of psychological freedom. If there is a consumer for all of the above goods, then there will be a seller. It is a pity that it was a beauty, a talented actress who came from our place. However, perhaps all this is from a great sense of humor.

