An insider told how Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles spend their holidays in Italy: “They clearly do not hide their feelings!”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are resting in Italy, and recently the network flew around their photos, which were taken by Italian fans (these pictures, unfortunately, were not available to us). In the port city of Porto Erokle in Tuscany, lovers visited local restaurants and strolled along the embankment. Now they spend time on a yacht in the town of Monte Argentario. The 27-year-old singer and 37-year-old actress do not leave each other, kissing, dancing, sunbathing and swimming. The witness of their holiday told what was happening between them.

They danced on deck, and then Harry watched as Olivia dived into the water to freshen up. After bathing, he helped her out of the water, holding her hand, and pulled her closer to kiss and hug her,

– the eyewitness shared with the edition E! News.

After they were dry, they lay down next to each other and both read books, spending the afternoon in the sun. Then they took turns rode in a small boat and enjoyed being on the water,

– said the witness of the rest of the stars and made the following conclusions:

They looked like they were having an amazing vacation. They only look at each other, as if they cannot get enough of each other. They are constantly together and clearly do not hide their love!



That actor and musician Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde, fans became known earlier this year. Them romance started shortly after Olivia broke off her engagement to TV presenter and father of her children, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she had been together since 2011. It was rumored that it was Styles who caused the couple to break up. True, insiders denied this information.



Together with Sudeikis, Olivia was about 10 years old, the couple have two children – a seven-year-old son Otis Alexander and a five-year-old daughter Daisy. The couple did not have time to officially register the marriage.

Harry Styles, a member of the disbanded group One Direction, was credited with having affairs with many famous girls: he dated actress Camille Rowe, TV presenter Caroline Flack, singer Taylor Swift, model Kendall Jenner. Interestingly, during One Direction, Harry was more than once suspected of homosexuality.

By the way, Styles ended up in Italy for work – there he finished shooting his new film “My Policeman”.



