Andie MacDowell, Salma Hayek, Jodie Foster and others – 5 stars who don’t hide their gray hair

Andie MacDowell

One of the most striking images of the Cannes Film Festival 2021 was the bow of the 63-year-old actress Andie MacDowell. But the attention was drawn not so much by the radiant outfit from Prada as by the hairstyle. The star appeared on the red carpet with a shock of gray hair in a lush style. Natural strands fit perfectly into the overall picture of the image and were in harmony with the dress, and Andy collected a lot of rave reviews. And once again she confirmed that you can be beautiful at any age.

Andie MacDowell conquered Cannes (photo: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren

She was joined by 75-year-old Helen Mirren. In general, the actress loves to experiment with bright shades of hair. But for the last few years she has appeared in public with snow-white gray hair, which the epithet “noble” suits perfectly. On the red carpet in Cannes, Helen looked perfect: a bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress, an emerald Chopard necklace, neat makeup and a “casual” bun at the back of her head. Interestingly, according to a survey of consumers of the L’Oréal Paris brand, whose beauty ambassador Mirren has been for a long time, Helen “only grows prettier over the years.”

Helen Mirren is beautiful as always (photo: Getty Images)

Jodie Foster

And one more actress who did not paint on the eve of her flight to Cannes. 58-year-old Jodie Foster shone on the red carpet in a sophisticated white dress from Givenchy. The stylists made her almost invisible makeup, and put her hair in a side parting. And they did it so that the gray strands frame the face, just like fashionable today whitewashed “glare”… By the way, Foster’s wife – Alexandra Hedison – also did not hide her gray hair.

Jodie Foster and her wife do not hide their gray hair (photo: Getty Images)









Salma Hayek

54 year old actress – present the personification of eternal beauty and youththat always looks flawless. But at the same time, Salma periodically makes bold publications, where she appears not in the most favorable angles or with gray hair. With the help of self-irony, the sultry beauty calls on the fans not to be too strict with themselves and to love themselves as they are.

Salma Hayek loves to be frank with subscribers (photo: instagram.com/salmahayek)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Another screen star that shows the trend for gray hair is Sarah Jessica Parker. Not so long ago, the famous blonde made a new post on the Instagram blog, saying that she and her colleagues are starting to shoot the next part of “Sex and the City”. Basically, her hair was dyed in the usual light blond shade, but with bleached strands and silvery “threads”. Sarah looked at the same time, as always – stylish and effective.