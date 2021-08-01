Anne Hathaway as Neytiri from Avatar

Anne Hathaway looks unrecognizable on the set of her new Apple TV + project WeCrashed, based on the fall of startup WeWork.

Anne Hathaway (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

The 38-year-old actress, who plays the wife of WeWork CEO Adam Neiman, was filmed in New York City dressed as Neytiri, a female humanoid from James Cameron’s science fiction film Avatar.

Shot from the movie “Avatar”

Hathaway was joined on set by her co-star “Ugly” America Ferrera in a mummy costume. The couple ate a quick bite at a nearby eatery, and America returned with a plate and a cup to put on the table.

Note that the series WeCrashed tells the infamous story of the rise and fall of WeWork, a startup with a shared workspace. At one time, Goldman Sachs estimated WeWork at $ 90 billion, although later this cost will be sharply reduced, according to the New York Post. The startup collapsed after fears arose in 2019 about the use of prohibited by the founder Adam Neumann, and he was forced to leave the company.

Jared Leto plays CEO Adam Neiman, while Hathaway plays his wife Rebecca. Ferrera’s role remains unknown.







