Ariana Grande donated a million dollars for fans: everyone can get help

The world famous singer Ariana Grande is involved in charity work. She gave a million dollars to people in need of psychological help.

Most show business stars can afford luxurious outfits, expensive cars, and the finest real estate. However, nevertheless, they do not forget that their wealth can save someone’s life, therefore, they donate millions of funds to charity.

That said, not all artists talk publicly about making donations. Organizations themselves do this for them, when thanks for the support and assistance provided.

28-year-old Ariana Grande also does not stand aside from good deeds, and the last time the funds went to the organization BetterHelp… A million dollars will go to people who need psychological support but cannot get it for free.









“I really hope that this will be an important starting point so that you can give it a place in your life and keep moving forward! Healing is not linear or easy, but you are worth the effort and time, I promise!” – said Ariana Grande in her message.

The first month for the person will be free, however, if he feels that the therapy is beneficial to him, then he will receive a 15% discount for the second month. Ariana Grande believes that she should not be available only to the elite. Everyone should have the right to receive it.

