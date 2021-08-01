Ariana Grande spends her honeymoon in Amsterdam: photo, video

This year, many American stars have chosen to travel to Europe. Following Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Grammy winner Ariana Grande did it. With her husband Dalton Gomez, she travels to the Netherlands.

Ariana Grande showed the first photos from a secret wedding

In her personal profile with an audience of 250 million, the singer showed a series of photos and videos from a romantic honeymoon. It looks like Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have a rich excursion program. They managed to make a river walk along the canals, see windmills and other tourist attractions in Amsterdam.

Among the random photos from the trip, there is a frame in which the spouses are shown together. Wearing black protective masks, they were photographed wearing a pair of huge wooden shoes – clogs.









The celebrity signed the new message succinctly. Ariana Grande left the little snail and yummy waffles emoji. It looks like she hinted at the famous Dutch dessert – stropwafli.

