Ashton Kutcher was supposed to fly into space, but Mila Kunis prevented him

The 43-year-old actor was scheduled to fly into space on the next flight of Virgin Galactic, which is gradually turning dreams of space travel into reality. Five days ago, its founder, billionaire Richard Branson, went on a suborbital flight in his own rocket plane. Ashton Kutcher wanted to do the same and even bought a ticket in advance, but Mila Kunis advised him to stay on Earth.









“When I got married and had children, my wife actually instilled in me the idea that going into space is an unreasonable family decision when you have small children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic. I was supposed to be on the next flight, but that won’t happen. But at some point I will go into space, ”Ashton shared on the air to Cheddar News.

Kutcher and Kunis are raising two heirs – 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri. Celebrities got married in the summer of 2015, when they were already raising their oldest child.