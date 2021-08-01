Beauty box from Vera Brezhneva, Selena Gomez brand and other make-up novelties of the month

Selena Gomez

Today in our review: beauty news for July, important events in the industry and sales launches that you may have missed, but it’s not too late to find out about them.

Highly Pigmented Eyeliner & Liquid Lipstick by MAC

Once again, MAC pleases with new products – this time the brand presented a new eyelid liner and a new generation of liquid lipstick.

Highly pigmented black pencil In Extreme Dimension 24-Hour Kajal Eye Liner has a creamy texture, easy to apply, lasts 24 hours, does not smudge or prints, is resistant to sweat and moisture.



Eyeliner In Extreme Dimension 24-Hour Kajal Eye Liner – 990 rubles.

Liquid lipstick with a weightless texture Love Me Liquid Lipcolour also should not be deprived of attention. Enriched with nourishing oils (argan, coconut and shea butter) and other ingredients (carnauba wax, barley and cucumber extracts) that moisturize and nourish the lips.

There will be no problem with the choice of a suitable shade, because there are 20 of them: red, dark orange, purple, pale pink and nude.



Lipstick Love Me Liquid Lipcolour – 2 050 RUB.

Beauty box from Vera Brezhneva and IBeauty

If you are a fan of beauty boxes, you should pay attention to the collaboration between Vera Brezhneva and the IBeauty network. Not so long ago, their joint box went on sale, which included 11 premium products: care products for face and body skin, decorative cosmetics and perfume.

So, the set contains Vera lipstick and mascara, Perricone highlighter, Borrelli fragrance, face and neck serum with vitamin C and protective lip balm from Elizabeth Arden, Payot night mask, two colognes 4711 – Acqua Colonia Stimulating Blood Orange & Basil and Original Eau de Cologne, Ahava Mineral Hand Cream and Coconut Water Body Milk from Korres.

And inside each box there is a booklet, on the pages of which Brezhneva shared beauty advice on the use of funds and more.



Beauty box from Vera Brezhneva and IBeauty – 4,999 rubles.

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand now available in Sephora and Il De Bote stores

From July 1, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty cosmetics brand can be found exclusively in Sephora and Il De Bote stores.

The assortment of the brand includes a matte liquid eyeliner, a primer for a radiance of the face, a refreshing mousse for the face, a light foundation (32 shades), a liquid concealer (32 shades), a lip balm (8 shades), a lipstick with a matte finish (12 shades), liquid highlighter (8 shades), liquid blush with a matte and wet finish (8 shades), eyebrow pencil and gel (8 shades), 3 makeup brushes and a refill kit (wipes that absorb excess sebum and a puff with powder).



Lip balm moisturizing With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balm – 1 946 RUB.

Matte lipstick Lip Souffle Matte Lip – 1 828 RUB.











Liquid highlighter Liquid Luminizer Positive Light – 2 728 rubles.

Light foundation Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation – 3,128 rubles.



Liquid blush Soft Pinch Liquid Blush – 2 142 rubles.

I am very glad that I managed to create products that will not only make everyone feel great, but also highlight the amazing features that make us unique,

Says Gomez, who has been involved in every stage of product development since the inception of the brand.



Matte liquid eyeliner Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner – 2 830 rubles.

Brow Harmony pencil and gel for eyebrows – 2 142 rubles.



Primer Always An Optimist – 3 009 RUB.

Liquid concealer Liquid Touch Brighten Concealer – 2 244 rubles.

Annbeauty Bronzing Powder

Your Cheeks Beach bronzer with a satin finish brings the effect of sun-tinged skin. As representatives of the brand note, the silky pressed cream powder has a neutral shade that does not stain and does not look red even on the lightest skin.

The tool can be used as a sculptor. It gently accentuates the contours of the face and creates a natural shadow effect.



Your Cheeks Beach bronzing powder – 2 900 RUB.