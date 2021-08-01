Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Free PC Game Download Full Version









Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to FPS launched by Activision Blizzard, which represents the best-selling series developed since 2003. The title is a kind of reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series, whose first part debuted in 2007. Although the version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is the work of the Infinity Ward studio, the edition for personal computers was prepared by the Beenox team.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Plot

The main plot of the game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes place in 2019. However, some missions are retrospective and take place several years before. Players take on the role of elite soldiers and partisans, and during the game, they participate in operations that take them to various corners of the world, from European metropolises like London to the volatile regions of the Middle East. The events presented here are viewed, among others, from the perspective of a Level 1 commando and an Arab soldier. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare download full.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mechanics

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the action was shown from a First-Person Perspective (FPP). The mainstay of the game is a story campaign in which we perform various tasks; We are talking both about secret missions where silent action is required, as well as extensive military operations. While we play, we use the modern arsenal, including firearms, as well as various devices.

Game modes

In addition to the story campaign, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has a multiplayer mode. It allows you to fight in multiplayer duels with other players, as well as cooperate in specially prepared operations in the Spec Ops mode. The novelties are large-scale battles with vehicles, helicopters, and 64 players on a map. Interestingly, the experience gained during the game is common to all modes. It’s worth noting that the title supports cross-platform play between PCs and consoles.

Technical details

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare operates based on a new engine, which was created, among others, in the Krakow branch of the Infinity Ward studio. It guarantees the high quality of the visual settings and is accompanied by a sound that supports Dolby ATMOS technology. Furthermore, wanting to make their work as realistic as possible (which also applies to violence), the authors established a cooperation with the Navy SEAL soldiers, who among others participated in motion capture sessions.

Title: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Genre: FPS

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minimum requirements:

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-bit (1709 or better)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

RAM: 8GB RAM

Memory : 45GB

DirectX 12 compatible

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Recommended Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

RAM: 16GB RAM

Memory : 45GB

DirectX 12 compatible

