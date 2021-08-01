Cameron Diaz: films with her participation

Cameron Diaz in The Mask: YouTube Highlights

As a child, Cameron Diaz dreamed of doing zoology, but first she became a model and then an actress. The first film with her participation in the list of the highest grossing. He brought real fame to the rising star. The ten best films in Cameron Diaz’s career are shown in the selection. They will help you see the versatility of her talent.

“The Mask” (1994)

This comedy, which became the debut for Cameron Diaz, is based on the comic book of the same name published by Dark Horse. The film received an IMDb rating of 6.9 points. The creator of “The Mask” Chuck Russell greatly increased his fame with the thriller “The Scorpion King” (2002).

Comedy The Mask has received nominations for Golden Globe, BAFTA, Oscar, MTV Movie Awards and Saturn.

You will see such talented actors as:

Jim Carrey (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind);

Peter Riegert (Oscar);

Peter Green (Pulp Fiction).

Cameron Diaz plays singer Tina Carlisle. The girl works in a nightclub and maintains a relationship with the mobster Dorian Tyrell. The latter sends Tina to the bank to photograph the interior.

Here the character Diaz meets Stanley Ipkis. A spark jumps between them. Ipkins accidentally takes possession of the mask of a Scandinavian god. The artifact helps Stanley transform into an invulnerable and multifaceted creature. But will he help in love?

“Less familiar life” (1997)

The comedy melodrama was rated 6.4 on IMDb. It was shot by Danny Boyle, the 2009 Oscar winner. Awarded in the Best Director category for Slumdog Millionaire.

Stephen Hunter, a Washington Post staff writer, notes that Diaz, with her immense talent, tore up this film, which dared to limit her.

The main roles were played by the actors:

Ewan McGregor (Big Fish);

Delroy Lindo (Winemaker’s Rules);

Holly Hunter (The Piano).

Cameron Diaz’s character is Selina Naville. This girl from a wealthy family, the biggest tragedy for which is daddy’s stinginess.

The second hero of the picture is Robert Lewis. He is a janitor in the company of Celine’s father, secretly dreaming of creating the best tabloid novel.

One day Lewis is fired. He kidnaps the boss’s daughter. His act is noticed in heaven, and the higher powers send two angels to earth. They have to follow the situation. Meanwhile, the kidnapper falls in love with the victim.

“Everyone’s Crazy About Mary” (1998)

This romantic comedy was directed by brothers Bobby and Peter Farrelly. The film ranked 27th as the funniest films in the list of the American Film Institute. His IMDb score is 7.1 points.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly also created Dumb and Dumber and the sequel to the movie, which came out in 2014.

Played in the film:

Matt Dillon (“Crash”);

Ben Stiller (Duplex);

Lee Evans (The Fifth Element).

There is only one bright memory in Ted’s life – Mary. This charming girl is played by Cameron Diaz. She loved the hero many years ago, when he was 17 years old. Everything went to pieces when Ted accidentally pinched his groin with a lightning.

Thirteen years later, Ted became a failure. By whining, he regularly drives even the psychiatrist to frenzy. Seeing all the hopelessness of his life, Ted asks the detective to find Mary, hoping that the meeting will be an impetus in his fate. It is not clear only – positive or negative.

“Being John Malkovich” (1999)

The creator of this ironic film is Spike Jonze, whose drama “She” was awarded the 2014 Academy Award for Best Screenplay. This painting remains the best work in his track record (on IMDb – 8 points).

Janet Maslin of the New York Times notes that Jonze’s Being John Malkovich (7.7 on IMDb) is not the first film in film history that attempts to explore the perspectives of penetrating someone else’s mind. However, the director’s version is the funniest one.

Actors starred:

John Cusack (Intuition);

Catherine Keener (Into the Wild);

John Malkovich (“Sharpshooter”).

Cameron Diaz plays Lottie Schwartz, Craig’s wife. He gets a job as a clerk in a strange office. Very soon Craig discovers an inconspicuous door in the office, which, as it turned out, leads directly to the brain of actor John Malkovich. Craig and his colleague Maxine came up with the idea of ​​letting a Hollywood celebrity think of anyone who is willing to pay $ 200.

Over time, Craig falls in love with his partner, and later finds out that his wife Lottie also loves her. Maxine treats the latter with greater affection, but only when Lottie is in Malkovich’s body.









Craig closes his wife in a cage, enters Malkovich’s body and tries to fall in love with Maxine. Will he succeed?

Vanilla Sky (2001)

This is a remake of Alejandro Amenabar’s film “Open Your Eyes” (1997). The name of the melodrama alludes to the landscape of Claude Monet, kept in the collection of the protagonist. The film received 6.9 points on IMDb.

The film was directed by Cameron Crowe. His most famous work is the 2001 Oscar-winning film Almost Famous.

The main roles were played by:

Tom Cruise (“Edge of the Future”);

Penelope Cruz (Cocaine);

Kurt Russell (Overboard).

The heroine of Cameron Diaz is Julie Giani. The girl meets with a prosperous publisher David. Their relationship fell apart when David met the beauty Sophia.

The abandoned Julie sets up a scene in which both get into the car and have an accident. The incident was not accidental: Julie decided to commit suicide and took the traitorous guy with her.

David did not die, but was badly hurt. After Julie’s death, the man continued to date Sophie. Soon the situation sharply worsens: the deceased girl began to appear to David in a dream and, it seems, not only.

Gangs of New York (2002)

The historical film, which received a 7.5 on IMDb, received Oscar nominations in ten categories. It was shot by Martin Scorsese. He has an Oscar for Best Director for The Departed (2007).

Actors starred:

Leonardo DiCaprio (Island of the Damned);

Daniel Day-Lewis (Lincoln);

Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince).

Events take place in 1863. In the slums of New York, a battle is fought between Wellon’s Irish gang and Bill Butcher’s gang.

Wallon is killed, but his son Amsterdam remains alive. After being released from reform school, he returns to take revenge. His girlfriend Jenny Everdeen, played by Cameron Diaz, also takes part in the war in Amsterdam.

“Vacation exchange” (2006)

This comedy melodrama received 6.9 points on IMDb. It was shot by Nancy Myers. The director’s most famous film is What Women Want (2000) starring Mel Gibson.

Ruth Stein of the San Francisco Chronicle believes Swapping Vacation remains the “most loving” since Love Actually (2003) was released.

The roles were performed by:

Kate Winslet (Titanic);

Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes);

Jack Black (School of Rock).

The character Cameron Diaz is the owner of the successful advertising firm Amanda Woods. She lives in Southern California in a modern, tech-packed home. Amanda suddenly finds out that her loved one is cheating on her.

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in the British province is Iris Simpkins’ cozy cottage. A lady leads a wedding column in the Daily Telegraph and loves a man who is happy with another.

Two women find each other and on a special website agree to exchange houses for one vacation. It takes place around Christmas, and therefore, immediately after the move, non-trivial events begin to occur with the heroes.

“Once Upon a Time in Vegas” (2008)

This romantic comedy has a 6.1 rating on IMDb. It was shot by Tom Vaughn, who took part in the creation of the 2012 series Young Morse.

They starred in the film:

Ashton Kutcher (Newlyweds);

Rob Cordrie (The Way, The Way Home);

Lake Bell (“Shot Into The Void”).

Cameron Diaz played Joy McNally in the film. This successful lady from New York finds out that her boyfriend Mason is not going to marry her. Joy takes Tipper’s girlfriend and leaves for Las Vegas.

In Sin City, fate brings girls together with two idlers – Jack and Hayter. All four are accommodated in one room. Guys and girls manage to get married in one night and hit a colossal jackpot.

“My Guardian Angel” (2009)

The drama by Nick Cassavetes is rated 7.4 on IMDb. The film received 48% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is based on the book of the same name by Jody Picoult. Among the best works of director Cassavetes is “Diary of Memory” (2004).

Richard Propez writes in The Independent Critic that the film “My Guardian Angel” is very powerful, gentle and touching.

Starring:

Abigail Breslin (Yes, Possibly);

Sofia Vasilieva (Day Zero);

Alec Baldwin (The Departed).

Cameron Diaz plays Sarah Fitzgerald. She is the mother of Kate, who suffers from leukemia. To prolong the girl’s life, Sarah and her husband conceive another daughter, Anne, in a test tube.

The latter became a blood and bone marrow donor for her sister, thanks to which she lived longer than the doctors promised. Later, Kate’s kidneys fail. This time, Ann does not want to become a donor and is suing her parents.

Knight of the Day (2010)

The action comedy film was directed by James Mangold. His 2020 film Ford v Ferrari won two Oscars for Best Sound and Editing.

In the film, which has an IMDb score of 6.3 points, they played:

Tom Cruise (“Jack Reacher”);

Peter Sarsgaard (Jasmine);

Jordi Moglia (The Golden Age).

Cameron Diaz plays the regular girl June Havens. Her character accidentally meets secret agent Miller. He is trying to protect a super-powerful battery from the mafia, as well as its young creator.

June suddenly finds herself in the center of the action. For the sake of saving her life, the girl is forced to flee with Miller. Love breaks out between the secret agent and June.

Cameron Diaz has starred in many romantic and dramatic films. Such an amazing genre variety perfectly demonstrates all facets of the talent of a Hollywood star.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/leisure/movies/1743062-kemeron-diaz-filmy-s-ee-ucastiem/