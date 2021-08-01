Cameron Diaz – The daughter of the actress got into the camera lens PHOTOS

48-year-old Hollywood actress, star of the films “The Other Woman” and “Exchange Vacation” Cameron Diaz “lit” the face of her only daughter.

The paparazzi managed to photograph the baby on the street when Cameron was about to leave on business and put the child in the car. The frames show half of the girl’s face, but it can be noted that she is the owner of chubby cheeks. Now her daughter Cameron Diaz, whom she and her lover named Reddix, are only a year and a half.

It is known that the actress is one of the Hollywood celebrities who prefer to hide their private life from the public. Cameron even temporarily left the cinema to fully devote herself to the family. It is rumored that the actress and her husband Benji resorted to surrogacy services, but some Western sources, referring to the close circle of the star, said that Cameron had resorted to IVF. However, the star spouses do not comment on this information in any way.

Recall, Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz admitted that having a child is the best part of her life. She takes care of the baby, cleans and cooks, and sometimes does everything at the same time.

Earlier, the publication “Comments” reported that the popular actress, star of films “Once Upon a Time in Vegas” and “The Other Woman” Cameron Diaz admitted that she was thinking of returning to the cinema.

