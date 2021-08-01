Chlorophyll – what it is and why it is drunk by Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian – Stars

Green “juice” flooded TikTok – talk about its detoxifying properties, but is it true?

Chlorophyll is a component of plants that gives them their green color

Perhaps you’ve spotted the new green juice trend that exploded in TikTok feeds recently? It is liquid chlorophyll. Users claim that consuming chlorophyll can help improve skin texture, reduce food cravings, and even get rid of acne. But what exactly is chlorophyll and should you add greens to your morning smoothie?

What is Chlorophyll?

Chlorophyll is a component of plants that gives them their green color. Chlorophyll plays an important role in photosynthesis, the process by which plants convert energy from sunlight into chemical energy. As humans, we convert energy from food, so we don’t naturally photosynthesize.

What are the benefits of drinking liquid chlorophyll?









The suggested benefits of consuming chlorophyll aren’t really new to the wellness world. Gwyneth Paltrow wrote about the benefits of using chlorophyll back in 2017, while on the site Kourtney Kardashian Chlorophyll is named one of her favorite supplements in 2019.

Chlorophyll has been trending on TikTok lately for its purported benefits such as detoxification, appetite control, improved skin health, and more.

Unfortunately, there is limited scientific evidence to support the benefits of chlorophyll supplementation. The body has a liver and kidney, the main role of which is to remove waste products from the body. Chlorophyll intake does not cause detoxification.

Is it dangerous to drink chlorophyll?

While consuming small amounts of chlorophyll is unlikely to cause harm, it is not necessary to maintain long-term health. Instead, try to eat whole foods from a variety of plants, such as fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and seeds, to maintain long-term health.