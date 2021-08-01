Chris Evans: “Failure in love is my credo” – Stars

He is charming, modest, handsome. Chris Evans is an exemplary Hollywood actor who is in love with directors, producers and, of course, fans. In an interview – about life before and after Captain America, excessive emotionality and love failures.

– Chris, just recently you finished an entire chapter of your professional life: the Captain America saga is over. How does it feel?

– You know, strange sensations. The day after we went to the red carpet for the last time, presenting “Avengers: Endgame”, I started to receive calls from, it seems, all the journalists in the world. And all – with one question.

– With which?

– They asked if I would go to rest now. Can you imagine? I somehow did not think about it. That is, I was then thirty-seven years old. A man in his prime. (Laughs.) I was planning to participate in a bunch of projects, I felt some relief. After all, despite all my love for The Avengers, I could become someone other than the Captain. And suddenly such questions. I think I said to someone in jest: yes, it’s time for me to retire already. Nothing better than this role awaits me. And the press took my bitter irony at face value! I want to clarify this point: I never said that I was retiring. Acting is not something that you can take and leave like that.

“But lately you have been spending more time behind the camera than in front of it. How long have you been attracted to directing?

– I’ve always liked to lead. (Smiles.) But, alas, I will never come across a decent script. The fact is that great directors immediately take over good texts. And I’m a beginner, so I can’t afford to choose. I don’t want to shoot for the sake of the filming process itself. So I live in my dreams of a great future.

– How do you feel about criticism? I know that your project “Before We Part” was met without much enthusiasm in Hollywood …

– I am easily mistaken – and easily admit my mistakes. I did not expect that my first experience would be immediately successful. But this is an experience! I learned what I did not know, learned a lot. I don’t understand who could seriously discuss my first film at all.

– Let’s go back to your acting career. After the final Avengers movie, you kind of slowed down. If earlier there were three or four films with your participation a year, now there is one. What is the reason?

“Captain America is tired. (Laughs.) Well, in fact, I just do not believe in the magic of the moment. I believe in hard work and professionalism. While I was the Captain, I realized that there was no way to change everything, the wave of my popularity would somehow diminish. I cannot be always and everywhere. Realizing this, I stopped chasing quantity, switched to quality. And this is not about the films in which I starred – they are all gorgeous, I sincerely think so. I’m talking about the quality of my game. It turned out that I work better when I focus on one image. Well, yes, I’m really tired.

– How are you resting?

– I practice meditation. This is my armor, the source of my calm and strength. Even on the busiest day, I find time to clear my mind and disconnect from this world with its eternal rush. I also paint. Do you know that I wanted to be an artist? Planned to work for Disney, make cartoons. Animation is my passion. If your colleagues nevertheless send me out to retire, I will become an animator. (Smiles.)

– But if you still remain in the profession and you, let’s imagine, will be called back to play a superhero – will you agree?

– It depends on many factors. But probably not. When I said goodbye to my beautiful hero costume (oh, these leotards!), I cried. Literally crying! The image has grown into me, has become a part of me. And when it was over, I had to go through a painful breakup. I don’t know if I’m ready to repeat this story. And I’m not sure if I’m ready to see my face again on children’s pajamas and pencil cases. There are two sides to the popularity medal, you know.

– You speak very openly about your emotions and experiences …

– I am generally a very open guy. I can’t imagine what it’s like to keep something in yourself, to build someone out of yourself.

-… And this is said by a person whose profession is to build someone out of himself.

– Usually I clearly distinguish between reality and image. That is why it was difficult for me to say goodbye to the Captain: it is unusual for me to get so attached to the role. But this guy … he’s so cool! I would like to be like him.

– I know that you publicly, without fear of condemnation and criticism, declare your mental problems and worries. Do you think modern men are gradually learning to be more sensitive to their mental state?

– I hope so. I think it is very important to talk about how you feel. I am against all these games of a person with a person – when you have to guess what your partner wants, because this partner pretends to be mysterious and is not able to tell what he needs. Imagine how happy we would become if we learned to talk about our needs and desires!









– It’s amazing that with such a deliberate attitude towards relationships, sorry for the pun, you are still not married. And I have never been.

– I was close to marriage. True, my failed wife is now married. (Laughs.)

– Are you talking about Jessica Biel?

– Yes, about her. She is a wonderful woman, and I was lucky to be with her for five whole years. But now I look at how her life is developing, and I am happy. At one time, we both wanted children, we were close to a serious step. With her, I was not afraid to be a romantic. I remember Jessica telling the press that I was showering her bed with rose petals. At first I was very angry: why, it’s our personal! But then I realized: frankness is part of my and her profession. She taught me not to close in myself – and I liked it, because by nature I am a direct and honest person.

– Why did you break up?

– Oh, it was so long ago. We were both young, ambitious. Youth has many bonuses and advantages over maturity, but there are also disadvantages. For example, I was completely unable to cope with fame – and after all, then I was not such a famous actor. My roof was literally blowing off, I did not know how to control myself. Now I am ashamed of it.

– You speak as if there are some dark spots in your biography. But no! You could say that you are a downright exemplary good guy, the ideal Hollywood star. Not a single scandal!

– (Laughs.) Thanks to my Catholic parents. But for a devout boy, I have notably inherited, even if there really were no scandals. I’m not talking about public manifestations, but about the trauma I inflicted on my soul. For some reason, as a child, I was considered a bad guy, and I wanted to live up to expectations. This whole story dragged on, it began to seem to me that there was nothing good or good left in me. Fortunately, friends and family pulled me out, reminded me of who I really am.

– Does your family support you?

– Undoubtedly. Suffice it to say that the attic of our house has turned into a museum named after me, and everything becomes clear at once. My dad is a dentist, my mom is the director of a youth theater, these are simple, honest people. At first it was not easy for them to accept my choice, especially since, as I said, I was going to become an animator. And when in the end I decided to be an actor, my parents, to put it mildly, alarmed. Now everything is fine: they saw that I had come to my senses, that popularity and money ultimately did not matter to me.

– What is important to you?

– Ability to stay honest until the very end. Be a simple person. Wear jeans for pretentious meetings and responsible interviews. (Smiles.) The right to be myself, regardless of how much I earn and what my social status is.

“Chris, I know that all your movie partners freeze when they see you shirtless. It is clear that excellent physical shape is part of your public image. Or is it not so?

– No, not at all! I don’t like all these rocking chairs, barbells, exhausting work in the gym. But as a child, my father was my idol, and he is still a jock. (Smiles.) And I repeated after him, I was glad when he praised me. Now I’m swinging to earn the favor of the producers. (Laughs.) It’s a joke. In fact, in any profession there is a place for a flight of imagination and inspiration and a place for persistent, methodical work, such as to resist and go to the end. I am glad that I can not only play by inspiration.

– How do you come to your senses after filming? We talked about drawing and meditation. Maybe there are some professional secrets? Just after Captain America you played, for example, in the film Gifted – an amazing drama, an amazing role! Or your hero in Get the Knives! It seems that you are being reborn.

– My secret is simple, and I advise everyone to use it. After completing any project, I take additional sessions from my therapist. No matter how rude of me to say this, the days of crazy geniuses, actors who burned themselves to the ground in front of the camera, ruined their lives for the sake of the industry, are gone. The transformation process has already started, and I am very happy about that. Actors can be adequate – and still be successful.

– You said that you are ready to start a family. But he broke up with his last girlfriend, Jenny Slate. Is she not the same?

– Obviously, it’s not the same one – it’s me. Failure in love is my credo in life. (Laughs.) I am one of those with whom the most beautiful girl dances on the prom night all night long – and then she returns to her boyfriend. Suffice it to say that my neighbor now guess who? Justin Timberlake. (Smiles sadly.) For now, I just watch others carve pumpkins with their kids for Halloween and decorate Christmas trees. But everything is ahead.