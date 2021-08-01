Deathgarden: Bloodharvest Free PC Game Download Full Version









Deathgarden is another work from Behavior Interactive, the author of the popular Dead by Daylight. Like the previous game by this team, the production described offers fun as part of the asymmetric multiplayer mode.

Deathgarden Plot

Deathgarden takes players into the near future when popularity records break a brutal spectacle in which people locked in specially prepared arenas fight for life and death. While the five so-called Runners must work together to find a way out of one of the namesake gardens, a heavily armed hunter is hot on their heels to prevent them from completing this task.

Mechanical Deathgarden

The fight in Deathgarden takes place on procedurally generated maps; Like Hunter, we watch the action from the first-person perspective (FPP), while in the skin of one of the Runners, from behind (TPP). Before starting the game, one of the game modes is drawn randomly; While in the capture variant, the racers’ task is to take over two objectives and maintain control over them until the timer is reset, in Gather & Deliver they must move special keys to designated points on the map.

After completing these tasks, the exit doors of the Garden are open to them, but then the match enters its last phase (the so-called Blood Mode), in which the position of each of its victims is revealed to the Hunter. If at least three runners make it out of the fight, your team wins; the hunter wins, however, who manages to eliminate at least three victims.

The hunter is equipped with durable armor and a wide range of firearms (in his hand there are rifles and sniper and machine shotguns), which is complemented by various combat abilities (such as temporary invisibility and the possibility of setting automatic plots. ) and benefits (such as faster reloading or larger magazine capacity)).

Agile runners who can even scale elements of the environment are divided into classes, while support helps other team members by healing or placing shields, the goal of Torment is to distract the hunter; Control closes the list, which manipulates the opponent’s actions and intercepts targets. It is worth noting that the latter gains a slight advantage over his tormentor, beginning the fight shortly before him; Thanks to this, they can become familiar with the structure of the map and find important objects such as boxes with ammunition, medicines, and improvements, as well as stations where they can exchange weapons or change professions.

Game modes

Deathgarden allows you to play multiplayer only.

Technical details

Deathgarden’s 3D graphics are decent; Noteworthy is the vegetation that grows in the Gardens, the changing weather conditions, and the designs of the characters that participate in the confrontations, as well as the effects associated with the exchange of shots.

Deathgarden: Bloodharvest

Title: Deathgarden: Bloodharvest

Genre: Action

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Deathgarden: Bloodharvest minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, x64

Processor : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD FX-8120 Eight-Core

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 / R9 280 X

DirectX : Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Deathgarden: Bloodharvest Recommended Requirements:

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor : Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

Memory : 16 GB RAM

Hard Drive Space: 50 GB Hard drive space

