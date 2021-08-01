Demon with the face of an angel: Megan Fox appeared on the pages of InStyle (photo)

Megan Fox showed a flawless figure and repeated her signature look of the fatal beauty

35-year-old American actress and model Megan Fox, inspired by an affair with musician Colson Baker and experiencing a renaissance, returns not only to the screens, but also to the pages of glossy publications, starring in the first photo shoot in a long time for the July issue of In Style magazine.

In the photo, not just another glossy celebrity appeared before the fans, but the impudent and sexy Megan, who “tore up” the audience 10 years ago. At the same time, photographer Alex Harper managed to show the other side of the actress: tender, vulnerable and vulnerable, with an angelic face, but a confident look. Megan Fox’s photo shoot was her eloquent statement about returning from oblivion.

In front of the camera, the Transformers star posed in a black Prada jacket, a vintage long dress with a corset from Versace, and a white draped outfit from Di Petsa.

Megan is wearing a Maximillian jacket, Prada boots [+–] Photo: In Style

In an interview with the magazine, Meghan spoke about how she collapsed from the peak of her fame, which fell on her in 2007, and about the 10-year journey to return to herself and her life.

Her troubles began in 2009 when she named the director of the franchise, Michael Bay, Napoleon and compared him to Hitler due to the fact that he, she said, required the actors on the set to experience real pain and was happy about it. After such revelations, she was fired from the project, and in the third part of “Transformers: Darkness of the Moon”, she was no longer there.



Photo: In Style

In 2011, Megan Fox posted an album on Facebook called “Things You Shouldn’t Do To Your Face When You Have Botox” and filled it with photos of her frowning to dispel rumors that she had plastic. Despite the fact that she was not obliged to do this, her appearance and candor became the most frequent topics of discussion in the media.

Actress in a jacket from Maximillian [+–] Photo: In Style

“I had to close myself so tightly and it took resilience to bear this really crazy price for what I thought was right,” she said.









Actress in a vintage Versace dress [+–] Photo: In Style

After Megan Fox’s divorce from Brian Austin Green in 2020, to whom the actress gave birth to three children, they remembered about her again and even began to be interested in what was happening in her life, and a new romance, a radical change in the manner of dressing and resonant appearances on the red carpet were completely returned. her former interest of the public.

Photo: In Style Photo: In Style

Megan compared herself to a phoenix that is reborn from the ashes.

“I became like a Phoenix that was reborn from the ashes. We shouldn’t have done this. Let’s get her back, “Fox described the last decade of her career.

Actress in Di Petsa dress [+–] Photo: In Style

We will remind, Megan Fox filed for divorce from her husband on November 25 last year after 10 years of marriage. According to the star of the series “Beverly Hills 90210” Brian Austin Green, his wife was too passionate about work, and also inflamed with the musician Machine Gun Kelly (in the world already mentioned Colson Baker), with whom, after all the divorce documents were completed, she began to openly appear in public, shocking fans with revealing outfits.

Megan Fox and her 31-year-old boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly [+–]

The actress is raising the sons of Bodhi, Noah and Jornie. Not so long ago, the boys’ father introduced them to his new lover, the dancer Sharna Burgess.