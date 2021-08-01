Disney Releases New Jungle Cruise Trailers Featuring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

Less than a month is left before the premiere of the adventure movie “Jungle Cruise” from Disney, so the studio decided to post two trailers at once.

The first video was presented by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, because the video is dedicated to his hero – the skipper and captain of the river ship Frank. The second trailer was presented by Emila Blunt – it is dedicated to the scientist Lily Houghton, who is looking for a magic cure.

The film is based on a popular attraction like Pirates of the Caribbean. And more recently, the media reported that Scarlett Johansson will play in the movie “The Tower of Terror” based on the Disney attraction.









Cruise’s official synopsis: “The brave wilderness explorer Lily Houghton intends to travel to the upper Amazon to find the legendary tree that, according to the lore of South American Indian tribes, has magical healing properties. Lily will be accompanied by her refined brother McGregor and reckless cruise ship captain Frank. In the wilds of the jungle, travelers will be trapped not only by the deadly representatives of the Amazonian flora and fauna, but also by traps set up by members of a rival expedition, and even encounters with the supernatural. “

He directed the blockbuster Jaume Collet-Serra (“The Shoal”, “Air Marshal”), who is directing “Black Adam” and is engaged in the TV series based on the film “Unknown.” The Metallica group participated in writing the musical accompaniment. The film also stars Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti and others.

Hire in the Russian Federation starts on July 29, 2021. The previous trailer can be viewed here.