Sunday, August 1, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Disney Started Development of Cruella Sequel Starring Emma Stone




    The film performed well at the box office and was warmly received by critics.

    Honey, I'm just getting started: Cruella, starring Emma Stone, will have a sequel
    Emma Stone in the movie Cruella. Photo: Freeze frame from the trailer for the 2021 film.

    Launched worldwide at the end of May, Disney’s new film Cruella has already brought its creators more than $ 80 million. It seemed that the continuation of this picture is the tape “101 Dalmatians”, released in 1996, but no. The bright new anti-heroine, played by Emma Stone, was liked by filmmakers and viewers, so she will have her own sequel.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has already launched the second part in development. It is expected that the director and screenwriter of the film will return to their duties, as will the actors of the main roles. The publication reports that the filmmakers are very pleased with its starting views, fees and ratings. And according to modern Hollywood rules, a good film must have a sequel.




    On our own behalf, we add that Cruella, for all its merits, leaves one important question open. The heroine of Emma Stone on the screen treats dogs very well, including spotted ones. So how did she become the villainess who was going to make a puppy fur coat in 101 Dalmatians? Probably, the sequel will have to enlighten viewers how an avid dog lover could turn into a flayer. Isn’t it, darling?

    See also:




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us