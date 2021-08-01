Draco + Hermione! Tom Felton spoke about his feelings for Emma Watson: “There is something between us”

Tom Felton in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban / Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I

10 years have passed since the release of the last part of the Harry Potter saga, and conversations about “chemistry” between Emma Watson and Tom Felton, which supposedly arose on the set, are not getting any less.

Felton recently commented on rumors of an affair with Watson.

Well, there’s something between us … If it matters. We’ve been close for a while. I love her. I think she’s great. I hope she answers the compliment

– said the performer of the role of Draco Malfoy in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.



However, despite his admiration for Emma, ​​33-year-old Tom stated that there was no romantic connection between them, no matter how much fans of the Harry Potter books and films might want.

On the romantic side, I think it’s more likely to be said about Slytherin and Gryffindor than about Tom and Emma. I have a very high opinion of her. I think it was incredibly fun and exciting for her to be a part of who we all were, considering that she was not only the only girl on the set, but also the youngest of us. I think she has a fantastic effect on the world

– he said.

The actor said he keeps in touch with many of his co-stars and expressed confidence that they will continue to do so in the future.

But the actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the film, believes that there was something between Watson and Felton, but she did not find it, since she joined the cast only in the fifth part of the film.



It was such a disappointment for me, because I only joined the lineup in the fifth part, and I had a feeling that something interesting happened in the last film, and I missed it. I arrived at the moment when everyone seemed to grow out of their hobbies and moved forward – to life off the court. I felt like I had missed all this drama! According to some stories, the last film was a lot of fun. But by the time I got there, everyone was already mature and their hormones had calmed down,

– she said.

Watson herself admitted that she was in love with her colleague at the beginning of filming. After filming, the actors remained very friendly and since then they sometimes see each other in their free time.

The heart of 31-year-old Watson is now not free – for more than a year she has been dating American businessman Leo Robinton. The couple was even suspected of being engaged, but Watson has not yet confirmed this news. But Felton, it seems, is lonely: there is no news that there have been changes in his personal life.