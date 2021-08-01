Drew Barrymore allows only one friend to sleep in his bed – Cameron Diaz

Actress Drew Barrymore recently turned 46 years old. Longtime friend Cameron Diaz made a surprise visit to the Zoom video platform to congratulate her on a special day. During a friendly chat, co-stars in Charlie’s Angels revealed that they called each other “Poo-poo” and used that nickname at public dinners.

After that, Barrymore shared that she would not allow any of her friends, except Diaz, to sleep with her in the same bed. “I don’t like sleeping with anyone, it’s true. I don’t know why, but this is my business. If we are talking about a loved one, then this is another matter, but I would not sleep with any of my friends, ”the actress admitted.

Journalist Savannah Guthrie, who also appeared in the video chat, told the actresses that fans are eager for a Charlie’s Angels reunion. Barrymore replied, “I’m glad people think so. I’ll be like a grandmother in a cell with Pu-Poo, so we can do everything while we are together. ” Cameron joined the words and said that she really appreciates friendship with Drew and considers her a special person in her life. “You have made me a better person in my entire life. And you saw me in any condition. Ugly, beautiful, lost, alive, ”Barrymore replied warmly to her friend’s confession.









Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Ksenia Antonenko