Dwayne Jones, Emily Blunt, Trailer, Release Date

In the adventure film Jungle Cruise, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays the captain of a steamer. He tries to find the healing Amazon tree with the British explorer-traveler, played by Emily Blunt.

World premiere film is scheduled for July 30, 2021.

What Jungle Cruise Trailers Show

The first video tells about Emily Blunt, who reincarnates as the British explorer Lily Houghton. In the story, she comes to the Amazon jungle in search of a magical healing plant.

Emily Blunt in the trailer for “Jungle Cruise” 2021: watch online

The second video presented Dwayne Johnson, so the trailer is dedicated to him – the heroic and fearless Frank Wolf. In it, he appears as a cheerful, self-confident captain who is “stuck” in debt and therefore agrees to Lily Houghton’s expedition.









Dwayne Johnson in the Jungle Cruise 2021 trailer: watch online