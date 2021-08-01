Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson reveal the secret of a successful marriage

Los Angeles, July 18. Jungle Cruise actors Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson took part in the podcast, during which they talked about how they manage to maintain relationships with their families.

The star of the films “A Quiet Place” and “Edge of the Future” married actor and director John Krasinski in 2010. During their marriage, they had two daughters: Hazel and Violet. It is reported by Fox News.

“Just love. You have to continue to love and just listen, ”said Blunt.

Dwayne Johnson also expressed his opinion. The Fast and the Furious and Jumanji star spoke about his own marriage to Lauren Hashian, whom he married in 2019. However, the couple’s relationship lasts longer. In 2015, they had a daughter, Jasmine, and in 2018, Tiana.









“Whenever we have a disagreement, we immediately try to quickly move to another topic. I usually end up by saying, “Forgive me for what I just said.” What I found watching Lauren, her incredible ability to manage children and life, as well as being a working mom and managing a household, is really incredible, ”said the actor.

