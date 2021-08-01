Emily Blunt confesses why she didn’t become a Black Widow at Marvel

July 8 came out in theaters Marvel action movie “Black Widow”… Fans of movie comics have finally waited for the opportunity to escort Natasha Romanova performed by Scarlett Johansson to her well-deserved retirement.

Few people know that initially the role of a Russian spy who became an avenger was not offered at all to Scarlett, but to another famous actress Emily Blunt. But she refused, although she could now have eight Marvel films under her belt. Why the star of “Quiet Place” did not want to play a superhero, she told in a podcast The howard stern show…

The official reason for the refusal was the actress’s contract with 20th Century Fox. She was signed to appear in The Devil Wears Prada on the condition that she had to star in another movie of the choice of the movie bosses. The Devil made Emily famous and gave a boost to her career. But when Marvel producers approached her with an offer to play Black Widow in the second Iron Man, Fox forced the actress to star in the comedy Gulliver’s Travels opposite Jack Black (both films were released in 2010).









In an interview, the actress admitted that she was very upset by this circumstance. Although on the set of “Gulliver’s Travels” she had a lot of fun, but inside Blunt was crying from the fact that she could not get into the movie comics.

“I love Iron Man, and when I was offered the Black Widow, I was obsessed with him. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would be amazing, – admitted the 38-year-old artist, but immediately added that she was not sure of her success in Marvel. “But I don’t know if superhero movies are right for me. I’m not on my way with them. I do not like them. I really do not know”.

Recall that Blunt had a great career even without the comics. She has starred in the films The Wolf Man, Reality Changing, The Time Loop, Edge of the Future, Snow White and the Huntsman 2, The Girl on the Train and, of course, A Quiet Place. And now we are waiting for the release of her duet with Dwayne Johnson in an adventure the painting “Jungle Cruise”…

See also: