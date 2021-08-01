Emma Stone decided to sue Disney, details, latest news, read online, Hollywood stars, scandal

Actress Emma Stone is about to sue the American film company. The reason was that Disney did not pay her interest for showing the film on the online platform.

The Cruella star intends to follow the lead of her colleague Scarlett Johansson. She recently sued the company for the same reason.

Emma Stone is unhappy that the last picture with her participation was released along with the screening on the streaming service Disney +. She is confident that this circumstance can greatly reduce the attendance of cinemas. Consequently, the film star will lose a good part of her earnings.

Emma Stone earns a percentage from the box office, not from online views on a paid subscription. The artist decided to restore justice and seek help from lawyers.









The media reports that other actors want to follow the lead of Emma Stone and Scarlett Johansson. So, the artist Gerard Butler has already filed a claim.

We will remind, in the spring of this year, the star of the film “La la Land” revealed a big secret. Emma Stone admitted that Leonardo DiCaprio is the greatest love in her life. The actress said that in her early youth she fell in love with a Hollywood handsome man. She noted that she still considers DiCaprio a fantastic actor.



READ “DNI.RU” IN “TELEGRAM” – INTERESTING NEWS AND GIFTS