Emma Stone first appeared after the birth of her daughter

Actress Emma Stone and director of Saturday Night Live (which, incidentally, they met) Dave McCurry were spotted on Tuesday at a baseball game where they came to cheer for the San Diego Padres, which, incidentally, won Los Angeles Dodgers.









Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself 😂 #Dontourage @Padres pic.twitter.com/MFge6v33R3 – Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 23, 2021

After the match, Dave and Emma were photographed with sportscaster Don Orsillo and former basketball player and announcer Mark Grant.

“Nice to meet Oscar winner for Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live.”

– tweeted Don Orsillo. Mark Grant joked that they got to Padre Land from La La Land.

La La Land … Naaahhhh … More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress pic.twitter.com/F5G5FiWoVZ – Mark Grant (@ Mudcat55) June 23, 2021

In May, Emma and Dave had a daughter, whose name they initially kept a secret. The celebrity couple generally tries to rarely talk about personal matters, and the joint rare appearances of Emma and Dave becomes a real event for the paparazzi every time.

“Emma is close to her family and good friends, but she’s not the type to flaunt her love life. Dave respects this in her and holds the same position. They have a wonderful life together and they support each other ”,

– said a source close to the actress. Now Emma Stone is enjoying the life of a working mom.

