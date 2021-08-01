Emma Watson, Ashley Judd and other celebrities demanded to protect women from abuse on social networks

More than 200 women, including actresses Emma Watson, Gillian Anderson and Ashley Judd, addressed an open letter to the heads of social networks Facebook and Twitter, the video platform TikTok and Google. In it, they demanded to protect women from online abuse.

In the document, activists are asked to pay attention to the safety of women on popular platforms. They announced that there is a “pandemic of online violence against women and girls” that needs to be tackled.

According to the authors of the letter, 38% of women worldwide have experienced online abuse at some time. Among Gen Zers and millennials, this figure is even higher at 45%.

The problem of online abuse, according to the initiators of the appeal, is “one of the biggest barriers to gender equality.” In particular, it concerns black women, as well as “women from the LGBTQ + community and other marginalized groups”.

“The Internet is a 21st century city square. This is where debate takes place, communities are created, products are sold, and a reputation is built. But the scale of online abuse means that for too many women, these digital city squares are unsafe, ”the letter said.









The participants in the appeal suggest prioritizing two tasks: better control over the actions of platform users and improvement of systems for responding to ethics violations.

“Women should have more control over who can interact with them on technology platforms, as well as more choices about what content, when and how they want to see it online,” the authors of the open letter say.

They hope that in the future, platforms will allow journalists and politicians to see reviews of their work, rather than death threats, and girls will not have to worry about harassment and online harassment after posting on social media.

If you create a better internet for women, you will create a better internet for everyone. You have the opportunity to do this. Now show the world that you also have a desire, ”added the authors of the appeal.

In addition to Watson, Anderson and Judd, the letter was also signed by Manolo Blahnik executive director Christina Blahnik, FKA Twigs singer, former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, actresses Gemma Chan and Maisie Williams.