Ex-boyfriend Jennifer Aniston told an unexpected story of their acquaintance

Even before the affair with Tate Donovan and marriage with Brad Pitt, the star of the TV series “Friends” had a short meeting with musician Adam Duritz. The couple’s relationship began in 1995, when Jennifer Aniston was rapidly gaining popularity thanks to the sitcom. In a recent interview, the frontman of the group Counting Crows said that it all started in a very unusual way – with the collusion of their mutual friends with Jen.









“My friends lied to me and said that she was crazy about me. The same people lied to her too, saying that I really liked her. To be honest, then I had no idea who she was, because I was on the road. It didn’t last long, but she’s a sweet girl, very funny and adorable. And by the way, she liked me, “- said Adam in a teaser for the upcoming series Dark Side of the ’90s.

At the same time, Aniston showed sympathy for a colleague on the cult series, who, by a lucky coincidence, played her boyfriend. During Friends’ spring reunion on HBO Max, the actress confessed that she had a crush on David Schwimmer, and it was mutual. The stars decided not to tempt fate and sent all their feelings into their characters.