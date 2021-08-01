Fallout: New Vegas Free PC Game Download Full Version









Fallout: New Vegas is another, after Fallout 3, installment of the popular post-apocalyptic cycle released in 1997. The work was developed by Obsidian Entertainment, which was founded by members of Black Isle Studios, the producer of the first two installments of the Fallout brand. Fallout: New Vegas download for PC.

Fallout: New Vegas Plot

The production focuses on showing the conflict of three factions: the New California Republic, Caesar’s Legion, and the residents of New Vegas. The player takes on the role of a messenger/traveler (we created his stats in a psychoanalytic test), who is saved from death by a friend’s robot. Of course, the Pip-Boy is back in the game, which we get from the owner of the machine.

Fallout: New Vegas Clockwork

The gameplay in Fallout: New Vegas is an accurate reflection of the mechanics shown in Fallout 3. Thus, we control the ever-evolving hero, and the action is viewed from a TPP or FPP view (depending on personal preference). The combat system called V.A.T.S. also returns, allowing pausing time and targeting specific parts of the opponent’s body (depending on how many action points you have).

The player has many new advantages and possibilities at his disposal (some of them even relate to close-range combat). The novelties also included weapons that were previously unavailable, such as the M4 rifle or minigun. The weapon can be modified to improve its properties (for example, increasing the magazine capacity or adding an optical sight to a hunting rifle). Our actions during the game affect not only karma but also popularity in the eyes of the conflicting parties.

The creators of Obsidian Entertainment also decided to link the dialogue system with skills. In conversations based on secondary skills, for example, we get two texts: for characters with a high skill level (success) and a low skill level (failure). Placing both options allows players to show that they could have done something about it. There is also nothing to stop us from traveling the game world with 2 or 3 helpers.

The game could not miss some new features. The first is the system for creating and modifying elements. In special locations, players can produce cartridges, cook meals, and create chemical mixtures. Another curiosity is the “hardcore” mode, which significantly impedes fun. The creators of the production also fine-tuned the system of giving orders to colleagues, among others.

Technical details

The graphic design was created based on a modified graphics engine from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, also used in Fallout 3. Thanks to this, the authors were able to develop a detailed world, characterized by well-modeled open areas and encouraging visitors to visit the interiors of various buildings.

Title: Fallout: New Vegas

Genre: RPG

Languages: ES / ENG / MULTi

Fallout: New Vegas minimum requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP / Vista / 7

Memory : 2Gb RAM,

Hard Drive : 10Gb of free space

Processor : Dual Core 2.0 GHz

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce 6 series or ATi 1300XT series at least

Fallout: New Vegas Recommended Requirements:

Processor : Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.66GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 6000+

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce 9800 GT, ATI Radeon HD 3870 or better

RAM memory: 2 GB

Hard Drive Space: 10 GB

Direct X: Version 9.0c or higher

