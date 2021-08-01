Sunday, August 1, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    for which they received the “Oscar”




    Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman in the movie Black Swan

    Natalie Portman in the movie “Black Swan” Kinoposk

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    2011 – Oscar for Best Actress for Black Swan. Portman played a ballerina dreaming of the lead role in Swan Lake.

    Matthew McConaughey

    Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club

    Matthew McConaughey in Dallas Buyers Club Kinoposk

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    2012 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Iron Lady. The actress played the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Meryl Streep in the movie The Iron Lady

    Meryl Streep in The Iron Lady Kinoposk

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie The Survivor

    Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Survivor” Kinoposk

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    2016 – Oscar for Best Actor for Survivor. In it, DiCaprio played a hunter demonstrating superhuman willpower.

    Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman in the movie The Watch

    Nicole Kidman in The Watch Kinoposk

    2003 – “Oscar” in the nomination “Best Actress” for the film “Watch”. Kidman played the British writer Virginia Wolfe.

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Julia Roberts

    Julia Roberts in the movie Erin Brockovich

    Julia Roberts in Erin Brockovich Kinoposk




    2001 – Oscar for Best Actress for Erin Brockovich. Roberts portrayed the famous American human rights activist Erin Brockovich on the screen.

    Joaquin Phoenix

    Joaquin Phoenix in the movie

    Joaquin Phoenix in the movie “Joker”, Kinoposk

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    2020 – Oscar for Best Actor for Joker. Phoenix played one of the most famous movie villains of our time – the Joker.

    Kate Winslet

    Kate Winslet in the movie The Reader

    Kate Winslet in The Reader Kinoposk

    2009 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Reader. She played a mature woman who had an affair with a very young main character.

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Gary Oldman

    Gary Oldman in the movie Darkest Hours

    Gary Oldman in the movie Darkest Hours Kinoposk

    2018 – Oscar for Best Actor for Darkest Hours. Played former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

    Sandra Bullock

    Sandra Bullock with The Blind Side

    Sandra Bullock with the movie “The Blind Side” Kinoposk

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    2010 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Invisible Side. Bullock plays a woman who takes care of an African American teenager with a plight.

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Kinoposk

    2020 – Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt played an understudy for the famous actor played by DiCaprio.

    ADVERTISING – CONTINUED BELOW

    Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie in the movie, Girl, Interrupted

    Angelina Jolie in the film, Girl, Interrupted Kinoposk

    2000 – Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film, Girl, Interrupted. The actress played the role of an unbalanced girl, whom the main character meets in a psychiatric clinic.




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us