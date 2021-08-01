for which they received the “Oscar”

Natalie Portman
2011 – Oscar for Best Actress for Black Swan. Portman played a ballerina dreaming of the lead role in Swan Lake.
Matthew McConaughey
2012 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Iron Lady. The actress played the former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Leonardo DiCaprio
2016 – Oscar for Best Actor for Survivor. In it, DiCaprio played a hunter demonstrating superhuman willpower.
Nicole Kidman
2003 – “Oscar” in the nomination “Best Actress” for the film “Watch”. Kidman played the British writer Virginia Wolfe.
Julia Roberts
2001 – Oscar for Best Actress for Erin Brockovich. Roberts portrayed the famous American human rights activist Erin Brockovich on the screen.
Joaquin Phoenix
2020 – Oscar for Best Actor for Joker. Phoenix played one of the most famous movie villains of our time – the Joker.
Kate Winslet
2009 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Reader. She played a mature woman who had an affair with a very young main character.
Gary Oldman
2018 – Oscar for Best Actor for Darkest Hours. Played former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
Sandra Bullock
2010 – Oscar for Best Actress for The Invisible Side. Bullock plays a woman who takes care of an African American teenager with a plight.
Brad Pitt
2020 – Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt played an understudy for the famous actor played by DiCaprio.
Angelina Jolie
2000 – Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for the film, Girl, Interrupted. The actress played the role of an unbalanced girl, whom the main character meets in a psychiatric clinic.