Gwyneth Paltrow loves only one role

Recently, one of the films where Gwyneth played had an anniversary. The actress expressed her love for the role in this particular motion picture.

Over the past few years, Gwyneth Paltrow has put her acting career on hold and started developing the Goop brand. The actress stated that she will never return to the cinema. The reason is Paltrow’s emotional burnout after phenomenal success in the early 2000s.

48-year-old Gwyneth admits that she does not like to watch films with her participation. But during the Tribeca annual international film competition, the actress revealed that she really appreciates the 2001 Tenenbaum Family comedy film.

The film tells about a family of prodigies. For example, Chas became a successful financier at the age of 10, Richie plays tennis masterfully, and Margot discovered her talent as a playwright at school age.

A few years later, it turned out that the father of gifted children, Royal Tenenbaum, was suffering from a fatal illness, and in a short time he would try to give his adult children the care they had been deprived of.

“I hate to see myself in movies, and this is the only scene in which I can observe myself,” admits Paltrow.







In the scene that Gwyneth recalls, her character Margot meets Richie and they hug each other. During her speech at the film festival on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the film, the actress stated that this scene is very dear to her.

The fact is that her beloved father was present on the set of this episode. And after his death in 2002, The Tenenbaum Family took on a special meaning for her, according to CinemaBlend magazine.

