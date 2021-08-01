Sunday, August 1, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Hottie Kendal Jenner in a short robe did an unexpected thing




    Kylie Jenner showed a photo in a beautiful robe. A corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page.

    The famous American supermodel, the participant of the television project “The Kardashian Family” obviously likes to communicate with her audience through social networks. She tries to regularly upload various photos from her personal life, work, rest, on her Instagram page. The audience of a woman is comparable to the population of a large country and amounts to one hundred and seventy-eight million people.

    On July 31, a 25-year-old woman posted a photo from her bathroom. In it, she sits in a dressing gown and looks distantly into the distance. In such an original way, she decided to advertise the means for protecting teeth.

    A huge audience on the social network began to comment on this post, releasing ambiguous comments

    The Queen of Oral Beauty “;” Marry Me “;” Perfect Baby “;” Angelic Energy,

    – they report.




    Cornelius Chandler

