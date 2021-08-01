Hottie Kendal Jenner in a short robe did an unexpected thing

Kylie Jenner showed a photo in a beautiful robe. A corresponding post appeared on her Instagram page.

The famous American supermodel, the participant of the television project “The Kardashian Family” obviously likes to communicate with her audience through social networks. She tries to regularly upload various photos from her personal life, work, rest, on her Instagram page. The audience of a woman is comparable to the population of a large country and amounts to one hundred and seventy-eight million people.

On July 31, a 25-year-old woman posted a photo from her bathroom. In it, she sits in a dressing gown and looks distantly into the distance. In such an original way, she decided to advertise the means for protecting teeth.

A huge audience on the social network began to comment on this post, releasing ambiguous comments

Popular articles now show more

The Queen of Oral Beauty “;” Marry Me “;” Perfect Baby “;” Angelic Energy,

– they report.









Let us remind you that we were upset to tears: Prince William and Kate Middleton droop after losing to England at Euro 2020…

As the portal “Know.ia” reported, Slava Kaminskaya made a statement after the collapse of “Neangelov”: “The demon has beguiled”… Singer Slava Kaminskaya spoke about her plans

Also “Know.ia” wrote, Kamenskikh, Polyakova, Kaminskaya, Astafieva and Dorofeeva were in the top 5 most * xual buttocks… Famous men were interviewed and made an approximate rating