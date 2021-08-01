how Hurd, Diaz, Knightley and other Hollywood stars became mothers

Emma Stone

The star of the musical “La La Land” is happily married to director Dave McCarey. They tested their feelings for three years, after which they secretly got married. The actress hid her position to the last and refused to talk about pregnancy. The couple’s daughter’s birth became known from insiders surrounded by the couple. Young parents even kept the name of the baby in the strictest confidence. It turned out that the girl was named Louise Jean. “For him and Dave, this is an insanely happy time, which they do not want to share with the others yet,” – explained celebrity friends.

instagram.com/davemccary

Cameron Diaz

The actress of the film “Very Bad Teacher” has long been considered a convinced bachelor and childfree. However, everything turned out to be simpler: Cameron simply did not have a strong male shoulder nearby. She found happiness with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden and secretly gave birth daughter of Reddicks. Show business representatives have limited attention to their family. Diaz has long gone to the dream of becoming a mother.

“Cameron lived in hospitals for five years. Wherever she went. She constantly consulted with doctors about her pregnancy. But, despite all the attempts, she never managed to conceive a baby in a natural way. Hormones, droppers, malaise. IVF turned out to be cruel for the body of the actress, her weight fluctuated greatly. Cameron went through all the circles of hell for this child, “- explained the insider. The artist gave up work and nanny in order to devote maximum time to the heiress.

Legion-media

Keira Knightley

The star of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” also does not advertise the details of his personal life. She is the wife of musician James Ryton. Kira did not hide her pregnancy and went out with a rounded belly on the red carpet. However, the birth of both babies – Edie and Delilah – was shrouded in mystery. Knightley was spotted walking with her second child. The paparazzi “caught” the actress with a stroller and so they found out that she became mom for the second time. The conspiracy was successful!

Legion-media

Blake Lively

The Gossip Girl actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds often make fun of each other. Hollywood stars seem to be as open as possible, but not in matters concerning children. The couple has three of them – and all the girls: James, Ainez and Betty. The birth of the third baby was a pleasant surprise for the fans. They found out about it only two months later. The name of the girl was declassified by a friend of the family – pop diva Taylor Swift.

Legion-media

Amber Heard

The star of the movie “Aquaman” has gone through a scandalous divorce and protracted trials with Johnny Depp. Then the beautiful blonde started an affair with billionaire Elon Musk. After breaking up with him, Amber realized that she was ready to become a mother. However, the presence of a man is now not important for her. Heard stunned the audience by showing her daughter. The young mother hid the baby’s father and assured her that she was happy. Actress presented Unu Paige two months after her birth. “I wanted to have a child on my own terms. Refusal to marry is not an obstacle to motherhood. My daughter is the beginning of my whole life, “admitted the native of Texas.

instagram.com/amberheard