How Jennifer Aniston takes care of herself and what she thinks about aging | Vogue Ukraine

From mantras and meditation to mindfulness and manifestation, this is an intimate look at how to make room for meaningful self-care. This is what Jennifer Aniston is doing for herself.

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: James Devaney / Contributor

Jennifer Aniston is a unique example when a celebrity collaborates mainly with those brands whose products are constantly present in her everyday life. “I don’t want to be the face of something that is not part of my daily life. It really matters to me, ”says the actress, who recently signed with Vital Proteins. Aniston got to know the brand seven years ago when her functional medicine doctor advised her to add collagen to her diet, and the actress quickly saw the results. “My joints, nails, hair, skin – everything started to improve,” says the 52-year-old star, noting that collagen production decreases significantly with age.

Jennifer Aniston also came into the spotlight as the world began to talk about changing attitudes towards aging, and Aniston became an example of a Hollywood actress who refuses to go into the shadows at 52. “I want to be careful with the language I use when I speak about aging, ”she says. In this she, of course, is helped by her body, which does not seem to change over time and is admirable. Here is the actress and shared with Vogue her philosophy, experts and rituals, which she follows in order not to “just grow old”, but to continue to flourish.

1. No phone in the morning

I don’t look at my phone for at least an hour after waking up. The effect this ritual has on the mental state is great for the quality of the whole day. The chargers for my gadgets are in a drawer a few meters from my bed, and I use the small iPod and old iPhone strictly as alarms and for launching sleep apps. My phone is also for text messages, emails, and the Pattern app. It’s weird, I don’t know how it works, but the app is awesome! Sometimes I spend more than an hour without my phone, and it’s very interesting to receive messages like “Hello! Where are you??” Where I am? I spend time with myself! I wake up with my dogs. We play, go outside, the dogs do their business, come back, and it’s time for our beautiful ritual when they sit down and wait while I cook for them. Then I say: “You can!” While they are having breakfast, I need to have my morning coffee. My coffee is very important to me: I add protein, cinnamon, stevia bag, because I like sweets. I heat up the almond milk while everything is cooking (I allow myself regular milk from time to time). In such moments I feel guilty and happy at the same time. If the world ever ends and everything disappears, my coffee will not disappear. He will survive, and cockroaches.

2. Be conscious of what you watch and listen to









It is difficult to limit the amount of news that arrives. At various times over the past year, I have found myself glued to the news feed with the latest pandemic reports and Dr. Fauci’s words. But there were also times when I needed a break from the news and social media. This is all very toxic. I understand the innocent meaning of creating these communication tools, the purpose of which was to bring people together and create a social community. And that’s great, but there is a downside to everything – people just sit and throw emotional spears at other people on these platforms. And I’m not thick-skinned to handle it. So now I just don’t read the comments. This has a devastating effect on a person like me who believes in showing kindness to their loved ones and the people around them. It really scares me the fact that it exists – such negativity, rage and anger. Of course, this is the result of uncertainty, but still. Therefore, after the dogs are fed and the coffee is drunk, first of all I try to devote time to meditation and journaling, and not checking Instagram. I devote 20 minutes to meditation in InsightTimer. I meditate without a curator, but sometimes I go through the available courses – in this application they are very beautiful. During the pandemic, this ritual helped me a lot. They had a course on “reducing anxiety” and “creating abundance and gratitude.” After 20 minutes of meditation, I take out the diary. Sometimes it’s just a stream of consciousness for 10-12 minutes, sometimes I make a list of thanks.

3. Accept that you are getting older.

When I was a child, my mother was always healthy and beautiful. She has always been an example for me. We were not allowed to eat the same cereal that my friends ate. As I grew up, I left the righteous path and started eating pizza and bread. That was my version of the riot, not drugs and alcohol. I wanted to eat some delicious food with some incomprehensible composition! And then I noticed that I wasn’t feeling well. So I started looking closely at my mom, grandmother and other older people in my life. They did not have the knowledge and information about food and sports that we have now. Yes, it’s nice to be in shape and look good – I believe in intermittent fasting because it’s scientifically proven benefits – it touches your cells and muscles so we can age and develop. My mother told me: “This is about longevity. Aging is a privilege, but we must not grow old and sick. ” It’s like a style of my life: to enjoy my age and perceive aging as a privilege, not a punishment. We are all getting old! My doctor – I do not want to call her name, since I advised her to many and now she barely has time for me – is an expert in functional medicine, which is constantly progressing (remember peptides and nutritional supplements). She does not “stuff” drugs. Her approach is based on the question “how can we solve health problems with vitamins and nutrition?”

4. Keep learning and learning about advances in health and science

Two years ago I finished working on the film, and I felt very bad – I felt the need and desire to gain new knowledge. So I suggested to my manager to invite different people from different fields to share their knowledge, isn’t that cool? So on Sundays I met with different people with whom we talked on different topics. For example, with Jessica Yellin about politics, with Jay Shetty about grounding, with David Sinclair about science, about how to live and grow old. I just love Dr. Sinclair. I am simply fascinated by his opinion that aging is a disease, and we can treat them! I am at that age when my health interests me more than ever, and my life goes on, although in the opinion of society I need to go into the shadows. No, no and NO. Youth is for the young, I understand that. But I want to continue to receive new knowledge that will inspire me.

5. Maintain your health with the means that work

Dr. Sinclair believes that as we age, cells begin to turn off and the light in our body goes out. But you can turn this light back on, these genes. The information and advice in his book Lifespan is amazing.

Text: Celia Ellenberg

Based on materials from vogue.com